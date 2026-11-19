Orangeville council is eager to write town’s next chapter

November 19, 2026 · 0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

David Smith has seven new bosses.

And Smith, Orangeville’s CAO, formally introduced them to residents Monday when the new town council was sworn in following the October municipal election. The 2026-2030 council term begins with its inaugural meeting on Monday.

The new panel of decision-makers includes Mayor Lisa Raeburn, who was formerly known by the surname Post before she reverted to her maiden name, Deputy Mayor Todd Taylor, and councillors Tess Prendergast, Debbie Sherwood, Joe Andrews, Carrie-Ann DeCaprio, and Matthew Smith.

Those five councillors earned the most votes among a slate of 18 candidates.

David Smith said history will be the ultimate judge of the coming term of municipal government. The ultimate test of success will be whether life for residents and businesses is better after the next four years.

To that end, he said, everybody in the rows of seats at the Town Hall Opera House for the swearing-in will have different definitions of what better conditions are in town.

And, he said, the newly elected councillors represent the vast majority of people who didn’t vote — the people who go about their daily lives counting on council to make Orangeville a better place to live.

“You are now the authors of Orangeville’s next chapter,” Smith said.

Working together is the best means to achieve a measure of success. Relations are challenging enough being one of two people in the union. Now each of those council members is one of seven people.

Raeburn, who was chosen from a mayoral field of five candidates, said each councillor should have differing opinions about certain issues. That challenge will ultimately lead to the best decisions for residents by way of considering different arguments of an issue.

“You’ve trusted me to keep going,” the incumbent mayor said.

And that trust is earned every day, she said.

She offered verbal bouquets to former councillors Andy Macintosh and Rick Stevens. Macintosh decided to retire and didn’t seek re-election. Stevens sought re-election but was unsuccessful. He earned 2,619 votes at the ballot box, but needed 3,704 or more to be returned to council.

“You will always be part of Orangeville’s story,” Raeburn said of the former councillors.

To the rookies, Raeburn said it is important that they challenge each other and see all sides of the issues that will have bearing on the municipality and its residents. Different perspectives inform the best choices.

“We won’t always agree and I’m glad we won’t,” she said.

The provincial government expanded the power of some municipal mayors in 2025. The so-called Strong Mayor Powers were part of an effort to speed the development of new, much-needed housing in the province.

But that change was initiated without any means of oversight to ensure Strong Mayor Powers are being used appropriately and as intended. The legislation itself has been described by some as open to interpretation. And that’s a fundamental flaw in the responsible application of these potentially dangerous powers.

Raeburn didn’t want anything to do with the powers before the election, and she said her opposition to it continues.

Strong Mayor Powers alter local democratic governance by concentrating decision-making authority in a single individual. That weakens the role of elected councils and goes against collaboration and shared leadership.

It gives a mayor the ability to veto certain bylaws passed by the elected council. The mayor would have the power to solely appoint a CAO and to appoint and remove managers at any level.

“I have no intention of ever concentrating power to the mayor’s office,” Raeburn said.

Despite the accomplishment of the last council, she said there are difficult decisions ahead. The decisions council makes today will determine the options future councils will have, she said.

“The Orangeville we’re building today is the Orangeville our children and grandchildren will inherit,” she said.

Matthew Smith thanked his supporters and one in particular who was his sounding board in discussions about council’s work over the last few years.

Andrews said it was an honour to be returned to council chambers. The role also involves sacrifice and understanding from each councillor’s loved ones and family.

DeCaprio said Orangeville feels most like home of all the places she has lived.

Prendergast shared that sentiment. She said it is an incredible privilege to represent the town she and her family call home.

“I have a tremendous amount of hope for Orangeville,” she said.

Sherwood said residents’ support and constructive criticism helped her during her first time at the council table.

“We made important progress but there is still work to be done,” Sherwood said. “The best solutions come when people work together.”

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