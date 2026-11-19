Orangeville church to host peace activist and author LeeAnn McKenna

November 19, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Westminster United Church in Orangeville will welcome peace activist and author LeeAnn McKenna on Nov. 22 for a presentation and book signing focused on her experiences working in conflict zones around the world.

McKenna, who lives in Mono, will discuss her newly released book, Midwifing Peace: Caught in the Crossfire, during the event, which begins at 1 p.m. at the church (247 Broadway).

She began her work in war zones in 1989 and has since travelled to more than 20 countries, bringing her approach to peacemaking into communities affected by conflict.

Her work has taken her to places including Sudan, Uganda, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Philippines and Iraq, as well as countries in Central and South America. Her experience includes human rights monitoring, advocacy and working alongside communities experiencing violence and political instability.

McKenna is also the founding director of Partera International, an organization established in 2007 that provides training in conflict transformation and nonviolent direct action.

The organization works with people and communities seeking nonviolent solutions to conflict, with particular attention to issues involving gender, religion and the economic roots of violence. Its approach emphasizes equipping people living in conflict zones with skills in mediation, human rights, economic literacy and peaceful conflict resolution.

According to Partera, the organization’s name comes from the Spanish word for midwife, reflecting its philosophy of accompanying communities through the process of creating a more peaceful future.

McKenna’s book draws on her extensive international experiences, presenting stories and reflections from people living through difficult circumstances involving violence, division and uncertainty. It explores the work of building peace through dialogue, relationships and conflict transformation.

Her contributions have also been recognized by the Canadian Voice of Women for Peace, which presented her with the Muriel Duckworth Award for Lifetime Achievement in Peace Activism.

Westminster United Church is inviting community members, social justice advocates and anyone interested in international affairs and peacebuilding to attend.

Light snacks and refreshments will be available, and McKenna will be signing copies of her book following the presentation.

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