Orangeville Blitz wins in thriller match against Six Nations, secures first place in league standings

February 5, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Terry Sheppard

In a high-stakes showdown at the Six Nations Sports and Cultural Memorial Centre, the Orangeville Blitz orchestrated a dramatic come-from-behind victory over the Six Nations Ironmen on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026.

The win officially clinches first place for the Blitz in the Northern Premier Hockey League’s Metropolitan North Division and a berth in the Inaugural Outlaw Cup, being held near Ottawa in April, as they head into the 2026 playoffs.

The matchup was a battle for divisional supremacy, with the Blitz holding a 2-point lead entering the day.

The Ironmen, who had previously won the home and home series games in December, looked poised to repeat that success early on, utilizing their home-ice advantage to take an initial lead.

However, the veteran-led Blitz roster — featuring former pro talents like Ben Thomson and Alex Gilmour — refused to buckle.

After trailing 2-0 after period one and 4-3 after the second, Orangeville ignited a relentless offensive surge in the third period and won 7-5

Goaltender Ryan Mantle stood tall under heavy pressure, while the Blitz’s depth scoring finally cracked the Ironmen’s defensive shell to secure the late-game lead.

The comeback victory flipped the script on their earlier season struggles against Six Nations, marking a definitive “redemption” for the Orangeville squad.

With this win, the Blitz secured the number one seed for the upcoming postseason and will now enjoy home-ice advantage throughout the divisional rounds.

The Blitz’s first home playoff game will be held on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, at the Alder Street Arena in Orangeville, against either the Woodstock Lakers or the Halton Coyotes.

Fans can follow the latest post-game coverage and interview highlights on the team’s official social media channels as they prepare for a deep playoff run.

Readers Comments (0)