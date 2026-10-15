Orangeville and Area Job Fair hosted on Oct. 1 directly connects employers and local job seekers

October 15, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Town of Orangeville hosted its fall job fair on Oct. 1 at the Best Western Orangeville Inn & Suites.

Job seekers and employers across Dufferin flocked to Orangeville on Oct. 1 as the fall job fair kicked off, providing a direct forum for both groups to connect. The fair was organized in collaboration with Orangeville’s Economic Development Office.

Councillor Joe Andrews said that the job fair is a very useful opportunity to see which local businesses are hiring, what skills are needed and that both parties, job seekers and employers, can take away important contacts, lessons and more.

“It’s an opportunity for people to learn, to explore, and hopefully get interest in getting employed. Turnout so far is strong, and I think with this going on till 7 o’clock tonight, the uptake is going to be, I think, very very important for prospective job seekers, but also for the prospective employers too,” said Andrews, who sits on the town’s Economic Development and Culture Committee.

“We have over 20 employers that are on site today.”

The employers on site featured a very wide range of businesses, with almost every common sector represented, from the food industry and construction to administration, health care, education and more. Each employer had different skills they needed and unique offerings for job seekers, making for a diverse market that could have something for almost everyone.

Among the employers on site was KTH, Dufferin County’s largest employer.

KTH manufactures automotive parts, primarily framing components for vehicles such as the Honda Civic and CRV. Its operations include stamping and welding, and the company is the largest employer in Dufferin County, with more than 525 employees.

KTH representative Kait Anselmi said that the company is looking for new positions to be filled in production roles, and that KTH is always looking for new and excited faces to work for them.

“We are recruiting mostly for production, both in our stamping and in our wells production program,” Anselmi said. “We are also recruiting for our material services or our forklift department. We do also have roles in our quality department, looking for an accuracy associate.”

Government jobs were also being offered at the job fair.

Dufferin County staff were on site, promoting several varied positions they are looking to have filled.

Jennifer DiMartino, representing the county, said that they are looking for seasonal and full time staff for infrastructure work and long term care.

“We are promoting personal support workers for Dufferin Oaks Long Term Care Home in Shelburne,” she said. “We’re constantly looking for qualified PSWs to work at that home, and we also have a part-time winter seasonal worker that we’re looking for, and we’re also looking for full-time seasonal workers to plow the roads, so snowplow operators.”

For those that are interested in applying, DiMartino encourages job seekers to go to the careers page at the Dufferin County website for more information and more opportunities.

With plenty of opportunities for job seekers of many different trades and educations, the Orangeville Job Fair serves as an important bridge to employment for many.

With a strong turnout observed this year, it’s set to continue in this role for years to come.

Readers Comments (0)