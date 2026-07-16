Opportunity Garden grows skills, confidence and community connections in Orangeville

July 16, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

A garden can be more than a place where food grows. For participants of The Opportunity Garden, it has become a place where skills are developed, confidence is built, and community connections are strengthened.

The initiative is a partnership between the Orangeville & District Horticultural Society (ODHS) and Branching Out Support Services (BOSS), providing adults with neurodiversities hands-on experience growing and harvesting fresh pea shoots while contributing to the community.

The idea for The Opportunity Garden was inspired by an In The Hills magazine article about Am Braigh Farm, which teaches newcomers and immigrants how to farm in Canada.

The story sparked a conversation between ODHS and BOSS about creating a similar opportunity locally.

The organizations recognized that adults with neurodiversities can face barriers accessing meaningful skill development, employment experiences and opportunities for community involvement.

The Opportunity Garden was created to help address that gap.

The project’s name also pays tribute to Orangeville’s history, honouring Joanne Malouk and the Opportunity School, the first school in Orangeville dedicated to serving people with disabilities.

The school was founded on the belief that everyone deserves the opportunity to learn, contribute and thrive — a philosophy that continues through the garden today.

The initiative also reflects ODHS’s motto: “Gardens Are for Sharing.”

During the growing season, BOSS participants meet weekly to plant, water, maintain, harvest and package pea shoots.

Through the process, participants gain experience with food production while developing teamwork, responsibility, routine, confidence and independence. Community engagement and giving back through volunteerism are other core parts of the project.

“Every stage of the process is participant-driven and hands-on,” said BOSS in its announcement of the garden. “From planting seeds to preparing the final harvest, participants are actively engaged and take pride in seeing the results of their work.”

The garden’s impact extends beyond those who grow the produce.

Each Wednesday, BOSS participants volunteer at the Orangeville Food Bank, where the harvested pea shoots are distributed to local residents accessing emergency food support.

Organizers say the program provides a full-circle experience, allowing participants to learn new skills while directly contributing to their community’s well-being.

Over an average growing season, The Opportunity Garden produces about 100 pounds of fresh pea shoots, all of which are donated to the Orangeville Food Bank.

From April to June 2026, participants bagged 239 bags of pea shoots and harvested 59.54 pounds of produce. Weekly volunteer activities at the food bank also continued throughout the season.

The growing season will resume in September and run through November.

The project is supported by several community partners, including the Orangeville & District Horticultural Society, Branching Out Support Services, Am Braigh Farm, Headwaters Food and Farming Alliance, the Orangeville Food Bank and the Dufferin County Community Foundation Grant Program.

In 2025, The Opportunity Garden received $1,000 through the Dufferin County Community Foundation Grant Program to help continue its work.

For organizers, the initiative represents more than growing food. The Opportunity Garden provides adults with neurodiversities opportunities to learn, contribute and connect with their community.

“When communities plant seeds of opportunity, everyone grows,” said BOSS.

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