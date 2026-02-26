General News

Ontario SPCA marks World Spay Day with more than 200 free surgeries

February 26, 2026   ·   0 Comments

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is marked World Spay Day on Feb. 24 by providing 227 free spay and neuter surgeries across the province, preventing more than an estimated 12,000 unplanned puppies and kittens who may have ended up in shelters. 

The Ontario SPCA was able to triple its daily spay/neuter capacity by dedicating additional resources and extending clinic hours to mark World Spay Day, across its five clinics in Ontario.

Ontario SPCA Neuter Scooters were also running in Durham, Napanee, and Orangeville, transporting animals to participating spay/neuter clinics and returning them to their families at the end of the day.

Locally in Orangeville, 15 free spay/neuter surgeries were made possible through the Ontario SPCA’s Neuter Scooter.

“World Spay Day gave us the opportunity to remove cost as a barrier and reach families who might otherwise have struggled to access spay and neuter care,” said Charmaine Brett, president and CEO of the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. “That kind of support makes a real difference for animals and communities.” 

World Spay Day is a global movement, with animal welfare organizations around the world joining the Ontario SPCA’s efforts to reduce pet overpopulation. Organizations in Ukraine, Nepal, India, Romania, Bahamas, Sri Lanka, Mexico and here in Canada took part, collectively performing 1,200 spay/neuter surgeries. 

As a registered charity that is 100 per cent donor funded, the Ontario SPCA depends on the generosity of donors to make initiatives like World Spay Day possible. To support spay and neuter programs or help provide care for animals in need, visit ontariospca.ca/donate


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Fur‑Ever Farm‑Canada needs immediate assistance to continue operating due to rising costs

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Fur‑Ever Farm‑Canada, a local animal rescue and sanctuary, said that it has been forced to pause all new ...

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dufferin and District to host Wii Bowling fundraiser

By Joshua Drakes Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dufferin and District is getting ready to roll out its largest annual fundraiser, with a Wild West–themed ...

Orangeville looks to tighten rules governing election signs

By JAMES MATTHEWS Municipal election campaigns have come to mean that Orangeville’s streets and intersections will be congested with a slew of candidate signs. With ...

Orangeville protects the public and environment with salvage yard rules

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville has taken steps toward a license requirement for salvage yards. The proposed Salvage Yard Bylaw introduces operations standards intended to ensure ...

Developer eyes Townline-Bythia corner for new housing construction

By JAMES MATTHEWS A proposed housing development at Townline and Bythia Street shouldn’t contribute to the current water issues in the area. A developer has ...

Orangeville Public Library launches makerspace with state-of-the-art technology

By Joshua Drakes The Orangeville Public Library officially opened its new makerspace during a community celebration at the Alder Street branch on Feb. 23. The ...

Questions arise about Mono bylaw enforcement

By JAMES MATTHEWS One of Mono’s loudest voices in the lobby for the new municipal noise bylaw wants council to consider questions about enforcement. Mayor ...

County approves $52.7 million budget with nearly 4 per cent levy increase

By JAMES MATTHEWS Dufferin County officials believe this year’s budget will stay the course toward its objectives even as it puts fiscal responsibility at the ...

Trenton man arrested for attempted murder following stabbing of two people in Orangeville

A 31-year-old man from Trenton, Ont. has been arrested for attempted murder, among other violent charges, following an incident in Orangeville late last week. Dufferin ...

Orangeville tightens pedestrian safety near downtown high school

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville council recently adopted measures to improve intersection safety. And Councillor Joe Andrews said a three-way stop, included among those measures in ...