ODSS Scarlet Bears blanked by Bishop Macdonell Celtics on soccer field

October 15, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Chris Perrotte

At the home of the Bishop Macdonell Catholic High School Celtics, the Orangeville District Secondary School (ODSS) Scarlet Royals were defeated 7-0 on Tuesday, Oct. 13, in junior soccer league action.

The number one-ranked team in the soccer league, the Celtics, dominated the Scarlet Bears early, scoring two goals in the first few minutes of the game. The Celtics continued to apply pressure offensively, not allowing ODSS to obtain any momentum to go the other way into the Bishop Mac zone.

With numerous scoring chances, stifling defence, and far more ball control, the Celtics continued to dominate the match. At the end of the first half, Bishop Mac led 3-0.

“It’s the first-place team in the league here, and we are the last-place team, so we’re just playing a defensive role, just trying to work on some things for our next game, which is more of a competitive game against Our Lady of Lourdes,” said head coach of the Scarlet Bears, Koven Padayachee.

“We’re just trying to swing the ball, get the ball to the outside. We’re trying to go up through the middle a little too much, but we just go out there and compete.”

Bishop Mac scored their fourth goal in the first few minutes of the second half. They continued to control the tempo of the game offensively and defensively. ODSS continued to struggle with creating scoring opportunities.

Bishop Mac scored three more goals in the second half to earn the 7-0 victory.

“We know this is a really good team. They’re first place in the league. Just being able to come out and fight and put up a challenge against a team like this is all we’re looking for, and hopefully next Tuesday, our last game against Lourdes, that should be a little more even with our level of play, so we will see how that goes,” said Padayachee.

Bishop Mac improved to six wins and zero losses for the season while ODSS is 0-7 in the standings.

ODSS’s game against Our Lady of the Lourdes takes place on Oct. 20 at the University of Guelph soccer field.

In other ODSS soccer news, the senior squad lost 3-1 to Bishop Mac earlier in the day on the same Celtics field. ODSS finished the season with a record of three wins and four losses and will advance to the playoffs, where they will face Bishop Mac, who finished with three wins, three losses and a tie.

Quarter final senior soccer action takes place today (Oct. 15).

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