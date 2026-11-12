Mono residents can help maintain clean roads through adoption

November 12, 2026 · 0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Mono has many roads in need of adoption.

Mono resident Anthony Hosein said some local roads have been sponsored by the same groups for decades. As such, he asked council during its Nov. 10 meeting what the term for a sponsorship is.

“And will council set fixed terms with an open application window so new applicants have a fair chance,” he said.

Matt Doner, the town’s public works director and roads superintendent, said there is a policy followed in the sponsorship program by which people can adopt a local road.

“We’re in constant communication with the current applicants and always are encouraging new applicants to either replace the current roads or adopt new roads,” Doner said.

He isn’t aware of receiving any new applications from people or groups wishing to adopt a length of Mono thoroughfare, he said.

But the town “definitely encourages residents to help maintain roads and keep them clean,” Doner said.

“Is there any obligation on the individual or company that sponsors a road to do litter pickup or anything else, and how do we make certain they are living up to an obligation if there is one?” Mayor John Creelman asked.

Doner said sponsors in the program generally are in communication with departmental staff. That usually happens between April and November annually. Sponsors responsible for a road are provided bags by Public Works.

After those bags are filled with any litter from the roads, they’re left on the roadside for staff to pick up.

Councillor Elaine Capes said there are many Mono roads that haven’t been adopted.

“So if you’re looking to adopt a road then find a road that’s not already adopted and file a request to the town,” she said.

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