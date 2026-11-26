Missing Orangeville woman found dead, police say no foul play is suspected

November 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

Dufferin OPP have located Xanthe Weeks, 31, who was reported missing from Orangeville on Oct. 29.

She was found deceased in Mono on Nov. 17.

“At this time, no foul play is suspected,” said Dufferin OPP. “Out of respect for the family’s privacy and during this difficult time, no further details will be released.”

The investigation remains ongoing and is being conducted by the Dufferin OPP Crime Unit, with assistance from the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), OPP Canine Unit, the Office of the Chief Coroner, and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Anyone impacted by this incident or who may require support is encouraged to contact Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services at 905-951-3838.

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