Mayoral candidate Jeremy Williams campaigns on controlling Orangeville spending

October 15, 2026 · 0 Comments

With the Oct. 26 municipal election approaching, the Citizen has given all Orangeville council candidates the opportunity to share their background, priorities and approach to governance.

Below are responses from Jeremy Williams, who is seeking election as mayor.

What made you want to run for municipal office?

Taxpayers are frustrated with the apparent lack of respect shown to them by council’s spending. I share in that opinion, and I know that I can fix it. That’s why I’m running for mayor of Orangeville.

As head of council, a mayor provides guidance. Too often, more effort has been on getting money from other levels of government, rather than spending less. If the money spent comes from our front pocket or back pocket, it’s still our money being spent.

We need a mayor who shows respect for taxpayers’ hard-earned money. A mayor who is mindful that every dollar spent comes from taxpayer’s wallets. And that every dollar spent is one less dollar a taxpayer has for food, clothes or anything else they need.

If you share the priorities I have to respect our taxpayers and to have a renewed focus on controlling the town’s finances, vote for me. We have a lot of work to do.

What do you see as the biggest issues facing the municipality?

The biggest issue facing our taxpayers is the amount of tax they pay. I have heard that from virtually every voter I’ve spoken to. There have been many examples of spending over the recent years that seem to show a pattern of spend first, consider other options later. We don’t have limitless money, and the mayor and council need to respect that.

There are good people on council, but without a mayor guiding them to be more mindful of spending, budgets will keep spiralling upward.

What makes you best suited for the role?

As a former mayor, I have a track record of being conservative with spending. I led the way in implementing long-term budget planning, a first for Orangeville, which saved us a considerable amount of money.

As county councillor, I was able to remove one million dollars in county spending for a building grant. A grant that was covered by wealthy donors instead. A win-win for everyone. My time on the police service board helped hold our budget frozen for four years, with no reduction in service levels.

I’ve proven I can do it. This is why voters should take the time to get out to vote and vote for me. Or new this year, vote online from home.

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