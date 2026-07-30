Make room for reading this summer: Local library offers programs for kids to adults

July 30, 2026 · 0 Comments

Summer and reading have always gone hand in hand. A book can travel to the beach, the backyard hammock or the cottage, allowing us to relax, reconnect and escape to worlds far beyond our reach.

At the Orangeville Public Library, readers of all ages can take part in our summer reading programs, discover new authors, and share recommendations. Whether you are six, 16 or 60, there is still something exciting about choosing your next book and making time to read simply because you want to.

While the TD Summer Reading Club kicked off on July 1, there is still plenty of time for kids under 12 to register at either branch. Children can earn and submit ballots for weekly prize draws throughout the summer by keeping track of their reading journey and visiting fun programs. Then, on Aug. 27, we will celebrate another season of reading at our TD Summer Reading Club End-of-Summer Party.

Tweens and teens can also participate in their own summer reading challenges. Readers ages nine to 12 have until Aug. 24 to complete our Tween Summer Reading Bingo. Each completed line earns a ballot for a prize, with bingo cards available at either Orangeville Public Library location.

Teens can enter every book they finish through the library’s online form. Entries will be included in weekly prize draws until Aug. 30, with prizes including a BookLore gift certificate and a back-to-school supply kit. Best of all, every kind of reading counts, whether it’s a novel, a graphic novel or an audiobook borrowed through the Libby app.

Summer reading fun and friendly competition is not reserved for children and teens; the library is also running an Adult Summer Bingo program, which runs until Sept. 21. Come down to either branch to collect your bingo card and submit your progress for a chance to win book-ish prizes.

For those who love to tell others about what they’re reading, there is a Bring-Your-Own-Book Club on Aug. 12. See the local library’s website for registration.

Of course, today’s public libraries include books and exciting programs. But they are also places where people gather to learn, create, exchange ideas, and experience something new.

On Aug. 9, we will recognize Emancipation Month with a film screening at Mill Street. Later in the month, local author Anita Yasuda and the Dharmic Dancers will bring stories, movement and culture together during our Bollywood Beat Storytime on Aug. 13.

You don’t have to enroll in a program or a reading contest to enjoy the library this summer. You can browse, read, make something, watch a film, meet a neighbour or simply enjoy a welcoming public space.

This article was written by the staff at the Orangeville Public Library.

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