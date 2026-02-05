General News

Local police encourage public to take preventative steps against theft from motor vehicles

February 5, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers continue to promote the “Lock It or Lose It” crime prevention initiative across Dufferin County.

Police continue to receive reports of thefts from motor vehicles and properties, many of which involve doors being left unlocked and valuables left in plain view. These incidents are often crimes of opportunity and are largely preventable through simple, consistent actions.

Key reminders of the “Lock It or Lose It” initiative include:

  • Lock your doors: Always lock vehicles, homes, sheds, and garages, even when unattended for a short time.
  • Keep valuables out of sight: Remove wallets, purses, electronics, tools, and other valuables or store them out of view.
  • Secure your property: Ensure windows are closed and doors are properly locked before leaving your vehicle or home.
  • Do not leave keys inside: Never leave keys, key fobs, or garage door openers in vehicles.

Taking these steps greatly reduces the risk of theft and helps prevent criminals from targeting easy opportunities.

Residents may notice an increased police presence as officers continue patrols throughout Dufferin County. This is part of ongoing efforts to deter crime and promote community safety. A few extra seconds spent locking doors and securing belongings can make a significant difference.

The OPP encourage residents across Dufferin County to remain alert, take preventative measures, and help keep their communities safe. Remember: Lock It or Lose It.

If you have information regarding suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.


