Junor appointed to Federal committee on anti-Black racism

July 24, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By Kathryn Fraser

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Caledon’s very own Kevin Junor is among eight Canadians appointed to the Federal Government’s External Ministerial Advisory Committee on Anti-Black Racism.

The creation of this new committee is in response to the National Apology Advisory Committee report that provided recommendations on how the Government of Canada could apologize to the descendants of the No.2 Construction Battalion in a meaningful way.

Junor first joined the Canadian Armed Forces in 1980 through their summer program and continued to serve Queen, King, Country and Community until 2023 when he retired after over 40 years of service.

“As a member of the Canadian Armed Forces that experienced racism, spoke about racism, identified systemic barriers while in uniform, the Government of Canada has now identified me as an individual that can come back after retirement – and providing advice to them with regards to addressing these issues,” says Junor.

Towards the end of June, Junor received a call from the Committee that he had been recommended by the Minister’s office and was offered the opportunity to become a part of the group.

Junor accepted the position and traveled to Pictou, NS, where he and eight other members were formally appointed.

In joining this Committee, Junor will have the opportunity to advise and provide strategies to promote change in the organization surrounding Anti-Black Racism.

“There are a number of reports that’ve been written, indicating racism to different communities within the military,” says Junor. “I’m at the point now where I’m able to be appointed to go back into that institution, to assist them in providing strategic advice regarding systemic barriers, in particular, systemic barriers that are impacting members of the black community.”

Now that it has been a few weeks since the appointment, Junor and the rest of the committee are starting to begin work on an action plan.

“Right now, there are a number of things that we are working on as a united team to develop a strategic action plan for the next two years and identify metrics to bring to the general public and the Minister” says Junor.

Implementing these changes into the chain of command is another area that Junor says the Committee plans to target.

“It’s important that the chain of command accept this Committee as being vital to change in some of the challenges that they face in regard to Anti-Black racism and to educate the chain of command to be able to implement best practices, as it relates to anti-black racism, and to know that leadership is about knowing your followers and promoting their welfare,” says Junor.

Even though this is only the beginning for the Committee, Junor says he is hopeful that this group will be able to bring change to the Canadian Armed Forces in both the long term and the short term.

“Short term success for me is the acceptance of this Committee, and it’s not just to say that the committee exists, but to make sure that the organization really accepts the Committee as being vital to the transformation of the committee in addressing anti-black racism within the forces. In the long term, it will be to see policies, practices, and behaviours being changed, and it’s not just to have the policy change, but to actually see that people are held accountable for their behaviour that is not aligned with the policies. practices, and the programs that are accepted. And to see that…everyone in the military, or Department of National Defence, are accepted for who they are and what they bring to the table, and they’re not segregated because of the colour of their skin.”

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