Heritage Orangeville expands Historic Awareness Plaque Program, encourages homeowners to participate

February 19, 2026 · 0 Comments

Heritage Orangeville has expanded the Historic Awareness Plaque Program, relaunching with the inclusion of buildings constructed prior to 1950.

The program offers property owners the chance to become part of the Orangeville story by showcasing their building or home’s connection to Orangeville’s history. Throughout the community, awareness plaques highlight the approximate date of construction, name of the original owner and their profession.

“These plaques are a meaningful way to connect our community today with the community of yesterday,” said Councillor Debbie Sherwood, chair of Heritage Orangeville. “By expanding eligibility to buildings constructed before 1950, we’re opening the door for more property owners to share the unique stories that make Orangeville special.”

Historic awareness plaques help highlight the important architectural, historic and cultural features within the community, promoting appreciation of Orangeville’s heritage. Unlike official heritage designations registered under the Ontario Heritage Act, awareness plaques do not carry conservation restrictions.

“Every plaque is a piece of the puzzle sharing about our early settlers, families and architectural character that continues to define our town,” Sherwood added.

Property owners interested in applying must make sure their building retains its architectural and historical integrity. Applications can be completed online, with alternate formats available upon request.

There is no cost to participate in the program.

For more information visit orangeville.ca/HistoricPlaques.

