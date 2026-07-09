Grand Valley Public Library receives $20,000 for programs, initiatives

July 9, 2026 · 0 Comments

Trillium grant recognized by Deputy Premier and Dufferin–Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones at the library on July 2

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Inititive Reporter

The Grand Valley Public Library will expand its newly launched Library of Things initiative after receiving a $20,000 grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation.

Sarah McTaggart, program and outreach manager for the Grand Valley Public Library, said the funding will allow the library to add more resources for residents of all ages.

“The library is over the moon excited to be able to provide this to the community,” she said. “This is a great way in which we can provide affordable, equitable resources to the community of all ages. We have a few items in our Library of Things already, but this has just expanded it, and we definitely have heard from community members that they would really like to see more accessible items for them.”

During the grant reception ceremony on July 2, public officials attended, including Dufferin–Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones and Grand Valley Mayor Steve Solomon.

Mayor Solomon recognized the tremendous accomplishment of securing this grant and thanked the Ontario Government for its continued support.

“The Ontario Government, they have been very good to this town,” he said. “This was a one-in-a-million opportunity. It’s good that we have a good rep over at Queen’s Park; she seems to think we’re in need of some things and gets them delivered. So, thank you.”

The Library of Things is a relatively new initiative that allows libraries to provide free access to sports equipment and large-scale games that library patrons can take out with their library card.

The library already has several options available, such as oversized Connect Four, Tetris, and Jenga, along with several sports options, such as the popular Pickleball and Spikeball. With the new funding, even more activities are expected to be added in the near future.

McTaggart said that the Library of Things specifically offers kids and their families the chance to have fun without the need for technology.

“The nice piece about it is that it gives families and kids something to do that’s completely different from a normal routine,” she said. “Sometimes parents will find themselves thinking, we don’t want them on a screen, so Tetris, instead of being on a screen, for example, is right here in physical form.”

McTaggart said the expansion reflects the changing role of libraries in communities.

“We have known for several years that libraries are definitely becoming so much more than just places for books,” she said. “We are working each and every day to become more inclusive, welcoming, and allowing people so much more access to other things than just books, from technology, entertainment and more.”

With this extra funding secured, the library will continue to focus on what it does best: providing a welcome, well-stocked community space that lets local residents access cutting-edge technology, education programs, entertainment options, and, of course, good literature.

Readers Comments (0)