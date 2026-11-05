Grand Valley Lions prepare for busy holiday season

November 5, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The Grand Valley Lions have several fundraisers and events coming up over November.

The Lions are a not-for-profit group that hosts community events to raise funds in support of local projects and charities.

Krispy Kreme Donut Fundraiser

The Krispy Kreme Donut Fundraiser is currently running, with orders being taken until Nov. 13. Pick up is on Nov. 19 at the Grand Valley Community Centre. The cost is $15 per dozen.

“All funds raised go to the Aboyne Rural Hospice,” said Grand Valley Lion Randy McClelland. “Donuts are Original Glazed doughnuts and are great fresh or frozen.”

To order, contact McClelland at 519-943-5471 or visit the Grand Valley Lion’s website and look under the “Programs” tab.

Grand Valley Tree Lighting Ceremony

The Grand Valley Lions are inviting the community to join them at the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Nov. 20. The event gets underway at 6:30 p.m. at the Elizabeth Taylor Pavilion in Grand Valley.

Kids can bring a special ornament to hang on the town’s Christmas tree, and seniors are invited to spread some cheer through carolling. Anyone interested in participating in singing with the Lions is asked to contact the club in advance.

“The Grand Valley Lions are proud to sponsor the Tree Lighting Ceremony to kick off the Christmas season in Grand Valley,” said McClelland. “Refreshments are free and we hope to be singing Christmas carols after the Christmas tree is officially lit.”

The Christmas Tree Lighting will have free hot chocolate, coffee, and cookies for all in attendance.

“Bring your family, friends and neighbours as we come together to kick off the Christmas season with a little small-town magic,” said the Grand Valley Lions Club.

“There’s something special about seeing our community come together during the holidays, and we can’t wait to share this tradition with you.”

Christmas in the Valley Arts and Crafts Sale

The Grand Valley Lions are taking over its community centre on Nov. 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. While admission is free, donations to the Grand Valley Food Bank are welcome.

The Grand Valley Community Centre is located at 90 Main Street North, Grand Valley.

“Come on out to support the Grand Valley Food Bank and the Angels and Hampers program. Each are vital to everyone having a happy Christmas in the valley,” he said.

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