Government needs to step up against food insecurity, says head of food bank

November 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

The need for food bank services in the region continues to increase.

Heather Hayes, the Orangeville Food Bank’s executive director, painted a picture of ever-increasing visits to the facility and its site in Grand Valley, during council’s Nov. 23 meeting

After a dozen years in her role, Hayes said she remains flabbergasted that one in four Ontarians remains food insecure.

“When I stood here years ago, I used to talk about putting ourselves out of business,” she said. “That was the goal. I don’t talk about that anymore because we’re not going to be put out of business.

“(Government) policy isn’t there to support what people the need. And that’s really sad. It makes my stomach hurt.”

She said it blows her mind that the province is still without a ministry responsible for food. Kids get school lunches from one program. The Ministry of Agriculture manages the local food infrastructure funds.

“But no ministry supports food, and that’s bananas,” she said.

One of the best things to do for people is to feed them when they’re young and keep them fed as they age so they can make good choices toward a productive life, she said.

And there are numbers that show a growing need for a Ministry of Food.

The Orangeville Food Bank has seen an increase of 84 per cent since 2022. Last year, there were 25,535 visits to the Orangeville and Grand Valley food banks. And a drop in food donations of 11 per cent in 2025-26.

The food bank saw 1,683 individuals through its doors in October. They’re on track to process about 800,000 pounds of food this year between the Orangeville and the Grand Valley locations.

“Pre-COVID, the town was a different place. The food bank was a different place. Needs have increased, and both organizations have met those needs as they have come up,” said Hayes.

Of the increases this year, 33 per cent were children, while 32 per cent were working people, 20 per cent were seniors, and 45 per cent of the households were single adults.

The only way those numbers will get better is to change policy, she said.

“Because food banks will not be able to support the increase that we continue to see year after year coming down the pipeline,” Hayes said. “It’s not going to stop until we find a way to change policy.”

The number that really bothers her, Hayes said, is the increase in seniors who require the food bank. But another standout statistic is the increase in single adults who require assistance.

“There aren’t additional supports for them,” Hayes said. “It’s a real struggle for them.”

It was said to Hayes years ago by mentors that she had a choice: run a middle-of-the-road service that follows the status quo with other organizations or she could run the best of the best.

And, she said, that struck something inside her.

“I have sat across from other desks in other services in our communities, and it didn’t feel good,” she said. “It didn’t feel good to me. There was shame attached to accessing services.

“Nobody likes to do that kind of thing. I thought if we’re going to do this thing we’re going to do it well and we’re going to do it with dignity and kindness at the heart of what we do.”

To that end, the crowd at the food bank have strived to creatively get food into the community with dignity and kindness.

“And I think we’re done a pretty good job,” she said.

Community food support includes vending machines at libraries in Orangeville and Grand Valley and the Dufferin Hart Hub. There have been 11,600 meals distributed to the community by way of the machines this year.

The community food share supports more than 15 organizations with 74,000 pounds of food.

And there are monthly seniors markets throughout Dufferin County that offer produce, milk, eggs, and prepared meals. There were 728 seniors served last year.

The Town of Orangeville has also tried in its way to meet the need by offering free transit. Dufferin County has also stepped forward, she said.

“Dufferin as a whole has always punched above their weight, and I’m very proud to be a part of the service that we provide as well as a part of Dufferin and this town,” Hayes said.

Coun. Joe Andrews said putting the food bank out of business is the ultimate goal and it’s something that has been discussed at the town level.

“I guess our role has evolved into being more of an advocate for a variety of different agencies and non-profits and, certainly, making sure that the province is aware of the need,” he said.

Andrews said the 11 per cent drop in donations is concerning and he asked Hayes if she is able to get into the minutia of finding out why that is the case.”

Hayes said people simply don’t have the resources to give.

Everybody is in the same economic circumstance and shares common financial pressures. She and her husband work to have a decent income. They’re empty-nesters, but even she and her husband make second choices at the grocery store.

“We’re buying 50 per cent off meat in order to save money,” Hayes said. “We are skipping meat a meal or two in a week so that we don’t have that expense.”

She said a common puzzlement is that “we all walk out of the grocery store with seven items in a bag for $100.”

Food prices have increased 30 per cent since 2019. And that’s just the start.

“Fuel has gone up, rent has gone up, mortgages,” she said. “It keeps continuing to grow, and yet our wages have not kept pace with the expenses that we are asked to maintain.”

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