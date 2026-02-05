General News

From idea to income: ‘How to Start a Small Business’ workshop coming to Orangeville

February 5, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes

A local event geared towards small business owners or individuals looking to start a business is coming to Orangeville.

The ‘How to Start a Small Business’ workshop will be running on Feb. 17, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Orangeville and Area Small Business Enterprise Centre (200 Lakeview Ct.).

Starting a small business can be a monumental challenge. It takes a long time to formulate the idea of what that business is going to be. Then owners have to worry about turning it into a real, working enterprise while keeping it profitable and up to date.

Thankfully, there’s a group that’s here to help – the Orangeville and Area Small Business Enterprise Centre (SBEC). Katrina Lemire, manager of economic development and culture at the Town of Orangeville, said the SBEC is a jack-of-all-trades organization for small business owners to use.

“We’re a provincially funded program that really supports anyone that’s looking to start, expand, or even sell a small business,” she said. “Our team is able to provide a really broad range of services that really is tailored to what small business owners need.”

The ‘How to Start a Small Business’ workshop offered by the SBEC is an introductory session designed to guide aspiring and early-stage entrepreneurs through the fundamentals of launching a business.

Led by small business officer and entrepreneur Mark Jameson, the workshop walks participants through key elements of the business planning process, including competitive analysis, choosing a legal structure such as a sole proprietorship or corporation, understanding financial basics, and considering essential requirements, such as insurance.

It is intended for anyone who is thinking about starting a business, has a new idea they want to test, or is in the early stages of setting up their venture.

Beyond the pure information to be learned at the workshop, Lemire said that it’s a great opportunity to meet like-minded people.

“It’s also a great way to network with other potential entrepreneurs in the community,” she said. “It can be a lonely thing being an entrepreneur, so it’s great when we can help them connect with others who have, you know, similar interests and ambitions.”

Following the workshop, the SBEC plans to build on it with subsequent workshops that will go deeper and deeper into operating and managing small businesses.

“This is the first one for 2026, and we tend to start off every year with this one, because it’s kind of just a good introduction to entrepreneurship,” Lemire said. “Then the rest of our workshops will cover a range of topics that would be helpful to other entrepreneurs going forward.”

The goal is to offer continual support to small business owners every step of the way, from initial setup to a successful business, and even selling the business later.

These follow-up workshops are also designed to meet market needs and respond to societal changes. While the year-over-year workshop schedule remains similar, the contents can change dramatically.

“We tend to start with ‘How to Start a Small Business’, because it gives everybody that good base,” Lemire said. “But then we build into different ones. It’s often based on what interests and needs we’re seeing from the clients of the time. So for example, in March we have once called ‘How to Create an Online Store’, because we’re seeing a lot of clients who are looking for e-commerce websites and how to set them up properly.”

Additional monthly workshops are available to view online, including ‘Create an Online Store’ on Wednesday, March 25 and ‘Workplace Safety Essentials’ on Wednesday, April 15.

For more information about the SBEC and its workshops, visit https://www.orangeville.ca/en/economic-development/events.aspx.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Local Special Olympics athlete promotes Tim Hortons Special Olympics donuts

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Local Special Olympics athlete Ryan MacBean helped promote inclusion, community support, and athletic opportunity during a Special Olympics ...

Local senior told to vacate county housing following wife’s passing

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A Shelburne resident currently living in county housing is working to find a new home thanks to an ...

Museum of Dufferin to host Mini Olympics event for Family Day

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Museum of Dufferin is bringing some Olympic spirit to Family Day with a Mini Olympics event that ...

Dufferin County joins AMO in advocating for more provincial homelessness funding

By Sam Odrowski The County of Dufferin is sounding the alarm on data recently released by the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) regarding homelessness ...

Mono Winterfest brings the community together to brave the cold

By Joshua Drakes Despite cold conditions, hundreds came out to attend Winterfest at the Mono Community Centre on Feb. 1, enjoying outdoor and indoor activities. ...

Mono fears diminished role after province amalgamates conservation authority

By JAMES MATTHEWS Municipal taxpayers cover the lion’s share of conservation authority costs. The provincial government introduced legislation in October to create the Ontario Provincial ...

Mono council skuttles ballot referendum question

By JAMES MATTHEWS At least one Mono resident has urged town council not to be so quick to dismiss a request for a referendum on ...

Homelessness and Addiction Recovery Treatment Hub launches in Orangeville

By Sam Odrowski Orangeville has been selected as one of 28 new Homelessness and Addiction Recovery Treatment (HART) Hubs in Ontario. The provincial government announced ...

County fears provincial housing legislation may disadvantage renters

By JAMES MATTHEWS Provincial legislation to spur housing development affects the relationship between landlords and their tenants. Bill 60, the Fighting Delays, Building Faster Act, ...

County of Dufferin needs more money to remedy homelessness

By JAMES MATTHEWS More federal and provincial money is required to address homelessness and housing needs in Dufferin County. County staff presented a report to ...