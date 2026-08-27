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Free BBQ at Monora Park to mark World Alzheimer’s Month in Dufferin County

August 27, 2026   ·   0 Comments

For families navigating a new dementia diagnosis, knowing where to turn can make all the difference — and in Dufferin County, that place is the Alzheimer’s Society.

This September, the Alzheimer Society of Dufferin County is inviting the community to come together for a Free Family BBQ on Thursday, Sept. 17, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Monora Park in Mono, part of World Alzheimer’s Month. The event comes at an important time for the local society: demand for dementia support in Dufferin County has reached an all-time high, with new referrals doubling compared to this time last year.

The society is currently supporting more than 531 individuals living with dementia and their caregivers on a day-to-day basis, and its reach extends much further through community education, outreach and training. More than 1,500 people benefit from the services and education delivered through the society across Dufferin County, including in long-term care and retirement homes.

“We are currently seeing up to 30 new referrals in a single month, which represents a significant increase in demand for our services,” said Jenna Hunter, community engagement coordinator with the Alzheimer Society of Dufferin County.

Hunter said several factors are contributing to the growth.

“There is greater awareness of dementia and of the programs and supports available through the Alzheimer Society, which is encouraging more individuals and families to reach out for help,” she said. “At the same time, Dufferin County’s population is aging, and age remains the greatest known risk factor for dementia. As our older adult population grows, we expect the need for dementia support, education and caregiver resources to continue growing as well.”

Hunter said the impact of the Alzheimer Society’s services can often be seen in the everyday experiences of the families it supports.

“We may meet a family shortly after a dementia diagnosis when they are overwhelmed and unsure of what comes next,” she said. “Our team can help them understand the diagnosis, navigate available resources and connect the person living with dementia with meaningful programming, while also providing their caregiver with education, support and opportunities for respite.”

“Over time, that family can go from feeling as though they are navigating dementia alone to having a team they can call, programs they can rely on and a community that understands what they are experiencing,” Hunter said. “While we always protect the privacy of our clients, stories like this are representative of the difference our programs can make for families right here in Dufferin County.”

“This is why community support is so important,” she said. “As referrals continue to rise, donations and fundraising help us ensure that individuals living with dementia and their caregivers can continue to access compassionate, specialized support close to home.”

That community support is exactly what the Alzheimer Society of Dufferin County is hoping to build on with this month’s Family BBQ.

“World Alzheimer’s Month is an opportunity for our entire community to come together, learn more about dementia and show local families that they are supported,” Hunter said. “At some point, dementia will touch nearly all of our lives — whether we know someone, love someone or care for someone living with the disease. We hope families will join us for an afternoon of community, awareness and fun.”

The Family BBQ is free and everyone is welcome. Please note there is a max capacity of tickets, so anyone interested in attending is encouraged to register.

Attendees can enjoy a BBQ, a large silent auction, a 50/50 draw, family-friendly activities and the opportunity to meet the Alzheimer Society team to learn more about the programs and services available to individuals and caregivers throughout Dufferin County.

While there is no cost to attend, donations are gratefully accepted. Funds raised will remain in the community and help the society continue meeting the rapidly growing demand for dementia services.

This World Alzheimer’s Month, Dufferin County is encouraged to come together, start conversations about dementia and help ensure local families have somewhere to turn when they need support.

Anyone planning to attend is asked to notify the local Alzheimer Society by calling 519-941-1221 ext. 104 or registering online:

alzheimer.ca/dufferincounty


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