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Four teenagers charged with violent robbery in Orangeville

October 15, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged three youths and one adult following a robbery investigation in Orangeville.

On Oct. 5, at approximately 10:15 a.m., Dufferin OPP officers laid charges connected to a robbery that occurred on Sept. 21, in the area of Dawson Road.

The complainant reported that they had been assaulted by the accused individuals, threatened with bear spray, and had their personal property stolen.

As a result of the OPP’s investigation, a 15-year-old male from Orangeville was charged with CC 344(1)(b) Robbery with Violence.

An additional 15-year-old male from Orangeville was charged with CC 343(a) Robbery with violence

A 16-year-old male from Orangeville was charged with CC 343(a) Robbery with Violence and CC 344(1)(b) Robbery with Violence.

A 19-year-old male from Caledon was charged with CC 343(a) Robbery with Violence.

Three of the accused males were held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP Major Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit crimestopperssdm.com.

You will not be asked to identify yourself, and you will not be required to testify in court.

The impact of crime can be both emotionally and physically distressing. If you or someone you know needs support, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services is available at 905-951-3838.


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