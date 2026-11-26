Fire meets ice in Downtown Orangeville for Joy + Lights Finale

November 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

Fire performers, live ice carving and an outdoor skating rink that doesn’t need freezing temperatures is turning the downtown core into a winter spectacle for the Orangeville BIA’s Firelight & Frost weekend, closing out the 2026 Joy + Lights Festival.

From Friday, Nov. 27 through Sunday, Nov. 29, visitors can watch ice sculptures take shape before their eyes, experience the heat and excitement of live fire shows, and skate outdoors on Second Street. The weekend will also feature the Very Merry Holiday Market, visits with Santa and free family activities.

Firelight & Frost follows a successful opening weekend that brought residents and visitors downtown for the traditional Tree Lighting, Santa Claus Parade and Holiday Market.

“We were thrilled to see so many people come together downtown for the opening weekend,” said Alison Scheel, Executive Director of the Orangeville Business Improvement Area. “Firelight & Frost offers a completely different festival experience, combining the excitement of fire and ice with holiday shopping, family fun and the warmth of our downtown community.”

The synthetic outdoor skating rink on Second Street, presented in partnership with Prevail Activations, brings a little winter magic downtown regardless of the temperature. Families can also visit Santa on Second Street and stop by Orangeville Town Hall for a free holiday craft activity.

The Very Merry Holiday Market returns with charming wooden vendor chalets offering handcrafted gifts, holiday décor and seasonal treats. Visitors can warm up with festive refreshments at the licensed Fireside Sips Lounge, all just steps from downtown’s festive shops and celebrated restaurants.

Shop, sip and celebrate local

Beautifully decorated storefronts, welcoming cafés and restaurants, independent shops filled with gift-giving ideas, and a European-inspired holiday market bring the warmth and charm of small-town holiday traditions to life.

Visitors are encouraged to explore downtown businesses while collecting Joy Book stamps at participating locations. Shoppers will receive double stamps throughout the festival weekend while they shop, dine and discover everything Downtown Orangeville has to offer.

Every local purchase supports the people and businesses that help keep the community vibrant throughout the year.

Bundle up, bring your favourite people and make Downtown Orangeville part of your holiday traditions.

For the revised schedule and details, visit downtownorangeville.ca and follow @downtownorangeville on social media for updates.

Activities, times and locations are subject to change.

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