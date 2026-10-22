Family Transition Place wants to make purple impossible to miss this November

October 22, 2026 · 0 Comments

This November, Family Transition Place (FTP) is calling on the Orangeville, Dufferin and Caledon communities to Shine the Light on Woman Abuse.

As Ontario recognizes Woman Abuse Prevention Month, FTP is inviting residents, businesses, organizations and community leaders to help make woman abuse visible by lighting up their homes and buildings with purple throughout November.

Together, we can raise awareness, show support for survivors and send a powerful message that our community stands united against gender-based violence.a

Last November, FTP introduced the Shine the Light on Woman Abuse initiative, created by the London Abused Women’s Centre, encouraging residents to show their support for survivors by lighting their homes and workplaces with purple bulbs.

This November, FTP is building on that momentum by inviting even more residents, businesses and organizations to take part. Purple bulbs and Shine the Light polybag signs are available for purchase, helping spread awareness and encouraging conversations among friends, neighbours and the wider community.

Together, we can turn our communities purple to show support for survivors and raise awareness of women’s abuse.

The purple light bulb campaign creates a highly visible reminder that violence against women happens in communities across Ontario, including our own and that everyone has a role to play in preventing it. By simply changing an outdoor light bulb to purple, community members can become part of a collective display of awareness, support and solidarity.

Purple is recognized as a symbol of courage, survival and honour in the movement to end violence against women. This initiative is about more than changing a light bulb — it’s about starting conversations and bringing an important issue out of the shadows.

Woman abuse can take many forms, including physical, emotional, psychological, sexual and financial abuse and often happens behind closed doors.

When we shine purple, we show survivors they are not alone and help spark conversations about healthy relationships and creating safer communities. Awareness can be the beginning of change. When we make the issue of woman abuse visible, we create endless opportunities for change, connection and action.

FTP is also continuing its participation in the Wrapped in Courage campaign, a province-wide initiative led by the Ontario Association of Interval and Transition Houses (OAITH). Community members are encouraged to wear purple scarves throughout November as another visible way to stand in solidarity with survivors of gender-based violence.

Nov. 25 marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, a significant day during Woman Abuse Prevention Month. Throughout November, FTP will raise awareness and encourage community involvement through proclamations and flag-raising ceremonies, reinforcing the importance of standing together to end violence against women.

While November provides an important opportunity to raise awareness, FTP emphasizes that support for individuals experiencing violence is needed year-round.

FTP hopes residents will join the movement and help make purple impossible to miss this November. Imagine driving through Orangeville, Caledon and Dufferin County and seeing purple lights shining from homes, businesses and organizations throughout the community. It would send a powerful message that we see this issue, we stand with those affected by it, and we are committed to building safer communities.

How you can Shine the Light on Woman Abuse this November

Wear a Purple Scarf: Show your support for survivors by purchasing and wearing a Wrapped in Courage purple scarf.

Show your support for survivors by purchasing and wearing a Wrapped in Courage purple scarf. Light Up Purple: Shine a light on woman abuse by illuminating your home or business with a purple bulb throughout November.

Shine a light on woman abuse by illuminating your home or business with a purple bulb throughout November. Start a Conversation: Talk with friends, family, coworkers and your community about woman abuse and healthy relationships.

Talk with friends, family, coworkers and your community about woman abuse and healthy relationships. Get Involved: Encourage your workplace, school, business or community group to join the campaign.

Encourage your workplace, school, business or community group to join the campaign. Nov. 25: Recognize the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women by attending a local flag raising or act of awareness.

This November, FTP is asking the community to take one simple action: Shine the Light on Woman Abuse.

Together, through awareness, compassion and community action, we can help break the cycle of abuse and create a future where every woman feels safe, respected and empowered. This November, let’s make purple impossible to miss and show our community that we stand together against gender-based violence.

For more information about these initiatives, purchasing Wrapped in Courage scarves, purple light bulbs or Shine the Light lawn signs, or accessing services offered by FTP, visit familytransitionplace.ca or call 519-942-4122, ext. 243.

By purchasing these items, community members help raise awareness of woman abuse, show solidarity with survivors and support the important work of FTP.

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