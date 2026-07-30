Exciting events and family fun continue in Downtown Orangeville

July 30, 2026 · 0 Comments

Summer may be in full swing, but Downtown Orangeville (Orangeville BIA) still has plenty of fun up its sleeve. From lively market mornings and music around every corner to family adventures, Canadian films, bargain hunting and festive fall celebrations, the calendar is packed.

Best of all, everything happens within steps of the downtown’s independent shops, restaurants, cafés and patios — so one event can easily become a full day out.

The Orangeville Farmers’ Market continues every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Second Street at Broadway until Oct. 17. Fill your market bag with fresh local produce, meats, baked treats and handcrafted goods, grab something delicious for breakfast or lunch, and enjoy live entertainment while catching up with friends and neighbours. Saturdays really do start here.

And yes, there is more music! Every Saturday through Aug. 29, Summer Sounds brings talented musicians to outdoor stages throughout the downtown. The free series adds a lively soundtrack to Saturday shopping, dining and Farmers’ Market visits. Performance times and locations vary, so check the Downtown Orangeville website and create your own musical tour.

Families will have an extra reason to visit on Saturday, Aug. 8, when Theatre Orangeville presents KidsFEST from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Held alongside the Farmers’ Market and in Alexandra Park, this free event promises plenty of imagination, laughter and family fun.

Young detectives can tackle a Sherlock Holmes Scavenger Hunt, while budding performers explore the Dramatic Play Centre, and creative kids dive into hands-on crafts. Live entertainment begins at 10 a.m. and continues on the hour, featuring the magic and skills of magician, The Great Steverino and music, movement and fun with Ryan Desaulnier.

Start with a market treat and follow the fun into the park!

From Aug. 14 to 16, Canadian storytelling takes centre stage at the third annual Dufferin Film Festival. Hosted at the historic Orangeville Opera House and other local venues, the festival celebrates independent Canadian short films and the people who bring them to life.

The weekend includes curated screenings, filmmaker Q&As, workshops, special events and the annual Awards Night. Whether you are a serious film fan or simply curious, it is a great opportunity to discover something new — and meet some of the talented people behind it.

Love a bargain? The Mullet Sale and Downtown Community Garage Sale join forces on Aug. 23 to turn the downtown into one big treasure hunt. The Mullet Sale brings “Sales in the Front. BIG Bargains in the Back,” with sidewalk displays along Broadway and Mill Street, and clearance deals tucked around corners, in laneways, and in back parking lots.

The Downtown Community Garage Sale adds even more to explore, with community sellers offering pre-loved household items, clothing, collectibles and all kinds of unexpected finds. Wear comfortable shoes and keep your eyes open — the day’s best bargain may be hiding just out of sight.

As summer gives way to fall, Oktoberfest takes over Mill Street on Saturday, Sept. 19. Presented in partnership with The Taphouse and Hometown Market, the celebration runs from noon until late with Bavarian-inspired food and beer, live music and a marketplace that carries the fun from day into evening. Gather your friends, raise a glass and toast the arrival of autumn in the heart of downtown.

The fun does not end when the summer wraps up. Downtown Orangeville is the community’s live entertainment hub, with live music regularly on tap at local restaurants and bars and a full calendar of performances at the historic Orangeville Opera House. Theatre Orangeville’s 2026/27 season opens Sept. 25 with How We Got to Jersey – A Tale of Two Frankies, the first of six exciting productions coming to the stage.

Then it is time to get spooky! Boo! on Broadway & Beyond returns Saturday, Oct. 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., transforming closed downtown streets into one giant Halloween playground. Throughout October, visitors can also explore Spooky Sidewalks — part of the annual Orangeville Hallowe’en Haunt Patrol — and join an authentic downtown Haunted Walking Tour. Costumes, chills and family-friendly fun make Downtown Orangeville a spooktacular destination all month long.

As colder weather approaches, downtown will begin getting ready for the Joy & Lights Festival. The festive lineup is still under wraps, but all the merry details will be announced this fall.

Whether you come to shop local, catch some live music, discover a new film, entertain the kids or share a meal with friends, there is always another reason to visit.

This week’s Community Voice submission was provided by the Orangeville BIA (Downtown Orangeville). Find schedules, locations and the latest event details at downtownorangeville.ca/events.

Readers Comments (0)