General News

Essa man dies following single-vehicle collision in Orangeville

July 9, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers, along with local EMS and fire services, responded to a serious single motor vehicle collision in Orangeville, involving an Essa man.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the area of Broadway between Diane Drive and Blind Line for a single motor vehicle collision involving a passenger vehicle, on the afternoon of June 30.

The driver, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital and subsequently airlifted to a Newmarket-area trauma centre due to the severity of his injuries.

As a result of the collision, on July 1, 2026, the driver, a 44-year-old male from Essa, was pronounced deceased.

Members of the OPP Technical Collision Investigation (TCI) unit attended the scene to assist with the investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage related to the incident is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

Anyone who witnessed the collision and wish to access support services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Theatre Orangeville’s Young Company set to premiere production of Into the Woods

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Theatre Orangeville’s Young Company is heading Into the Woods this summer, bringing fairy tales and their consequences to ...

Nashville Takeover bringing three-day songwriter experience to Orangeville

By Sam Odrowski The Nashville Takeover is coming to Orangeville this weekend, providing a three-day town-wide music experience bringing original songwriting, storytelling and intimate performances. ...

Camp Molly inspires future firefighters through hands-on experience

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Camp Molly finished up in Orangeville with strong participation, high engagement and a growing number of young people ...

Orangeville Rotary Ribfest closing in on $1 million raised for community projects since 2010

By Sam Odrowski After nearly 17 years of serving up barbecue and community spirit, Orangeville Rotary Ribfest is closing in on a major milestone: raising ...

Mono considers options to improve drinking water system, reduce arsenic

By JAMES MATTHEWS Mono has identified a need to re-evaluate its water supply in relation to changes in provincial standards for arsenic concentrations in potable ...

Headwaters breaks record: Over $700,000 raised at 2026 Headwaters Golf Classic

By Sam Odrowski The 2026 Headwaters Golf Classic raised $703,500 following a record-setting year in which the tournament expanded to two courses and nearly doubled ...

Grand Valley honours crossing guard Sandra Crane as 2026 Senior of the Year

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Grand Valley has named Sandra Crane its 2026 Senior of the Year, recognizing nearly four ...

Grand Valley Lions Club hosts annual Memorial Butterfly Release program

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Over the weekend on June 27, the Grand Valley Lions Club hosted a memorial butterfly release, offering local ...

Dufferin County paramedics extend contract with local hospital

By JAMES MATTHEWS The Dufferin County Paramedic Service added two additional months to its contract with Headwaters Health Care Centre. The land ambulance service delivery ...

Dufferin County raises price for garbage bag tags

By JAMES MATTHEWS It will cost Dufferin County residents more to put an extra bag of trash at the curb on garbage day, when the ...