Eight new councils elected across Dufferin County

October 29, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The Oct. 26 municipal election has concluded, and residents have spoken.

New councils have been elected across Dufferin County’s eight municipalities.

The newly elected deputy mayor and mayors of each municipality will represent Dufferin County council.

Community members are welcome to attend county council’s inauguration of its warden and deputy warden on Dec. 3, at 6 p.m., at Monora Park.

Election results

In Orangeville, the new council consists of Mayor Lisa Post, Deputy Mayor Todd Taylor, and councillors Tess Prendergast, Matthew Smith, Carrie-Anne DeCaprio, Debbie Sherwood and Joe Andrews.

In Shelburne, the new council includes Mayor Wade Mills, Deputy Mayor Len Guchardi, and councillors Lindsay Wegener, Kyle Fegan, Alethia O’Hara Stephenson, Jim Bates and Brad Reid.

In Mono, John Creelman was elected mayor, Laura Campbell was elected deputy mayor, and Christine Sinclair, Ralph Manktelow, Bradley Mayer-Harman, Elaine Capes, Patrick Hendley and Christine Walker won council seats.

In Grand Valley, Steve Solomon was elected mayor, Jennifer Tovell deputy mayor, and Steve Miles, Joshua King and Charlie Brady councillors.

In Melancthon, Darren White was elected mayor and James McLean was acclaimed deputy mayor. Bill Neilson, Bashir Ahmmed, and Bryan Lemcke will serve as councillors.

In Mulmur, Janet Horner was acclaimed as mayor, and Andrew Cunningham was elected deputy mayor. Shirley Boxem, Kim Lyon and Lisa Thompson make up the rest of council.

In East Garafraxa, Guy Gardhouse was acclaimed mayor, and John Sturk was acclaimed deputy mayor. They will serve alongside councillors Lenora Banfield, Joost Heersche, and Bob Morris.

In Amaranth, Chris Gerrits was acclaimed mayor, and Gail was acclaimed deputy mayor. Brad Metzger, Susan Graham, and Cheryl Russel were elected to council.

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