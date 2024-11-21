Dufferin OPP tracks down Santa Claus for community event

Old Saint Nick to make appearance at Dufferin Detachment

By Sam Odrowski

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police Officers have located Santa Claus and are bringing him in.

Fear not – Kris Kringle isn’t being put on local police officers’ naughty list – he’s making two appearances at the Dufferin Detachment of the OPP (390 C Line, Orangeville) to meet with children for photos.

His first visit is on Dec. 5 and his second visit is for Dec. 10, both running from 4 to 7 p.m.

All residents are invited to the community events and Dufferin OPP is asking that those who come out bring either a non-perishable food item or a new unwrapped children’s toy. These items will be donated to the Orangeville Food Bank and Dufferin Victim Services to spread some cheer this holiday season.

Attendees of the visit with Santa Claus are welcome to park in the front parking lot at the Dufferin Detachment and enter through the front lobby where they will be greeted by OPP officers and staff.

“Please join us in creating a memorable keepsake for your families this holiday season,” said Dufferin OPP in a press release.

There won’t be a photographer at the event, so attendees will have to bring their own camera or use their cellphone to take photos.

Dufferin OPP asks that those interested in attending the visit with Santa Claus to register ahead of time by visiting https://t.ly/Y63y2

