General News

Dufferin OPP teams up with MTO for commercial vehicle enforcement, lays nine charges

December 4, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers once again partnered with the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) Enforcement Branch to conduct joint enforcement initiatives aimed at keeping local roads safe.

Last week, Dufferin OPP and MTO officers conducted a commercial motor vehicle enforcement blitz around Primrose focusing on compliance and road safety.

As a result, 19 commercial motor vehicles were inspected, nine charges were laid, one plate removed, and six vehicles were taken out of service. 

“These joint efforts play a vital role in ensuring the safety of all road users in Dufferin County. The Dufferin OPP is extremely proud of this ongoing partnership and remains committed to working together to promote road safety,” reads a press release from Dufferin OPP.


Headline News

Melancthon mayor shocked by OPP raid at local scrapyard

By Josh Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Changes are being proposed following the discovery that a local scrapyard was in possession of illegal items and ...

Rapunzel: A Braid New World features hilariously dramatic retelling of beloved fairy tale

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Theatre Orangeville’s latest pantomime production is funny, visually appealing and absolutely worth seeing for some much-needed laughs during ...

Orangeville welcomes 33 years of Christmas in the Park

By Joshua Drakes The park of Kay Cee Gardens has come alive once again this December, as the Orangeville Optimist Club unveiled its annual Christmas ...

Orangeville Christmas Nite Lights Patrol working on final list of best decorated houses

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter An annual competition to crown the community’s best decorated houses, hosted by the Orangeville Christmas Nite Lights Patrol ...

Credit Valley Conservation’s offer to purchase ‘Swan Lake’ denied

By Riley Murphy Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) made an offer to purchase 593 Charleston Sideroad, otherwise known as 0 Shaws Creek Road and “Swan Lake” ...

Orangeville council reviews 2026 budget during special meeting

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Orangeville’s new municipal capital and operating budget will be the final annual spending plan debated by the current ...

Dufferin Oaks’ annual Be a Santa to a Senior Program encourages donations from the community

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Everyone deserves to get a gift for Christmas, and Dufferin Oaks wants to ensure seniors are remembered this ...

Dufferin County mourns the loss of lifelong advocate for mothers and babies

By Sam Odrowski A Grand Valley woman who dedicated her life to serving mothers, babies, and the broader community recently passed away. Robin Berger, who ...

Julia’s Place Music Therapy Centre to host interactive music concert this weekend

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A heart-warming performance with a focus on audience participation will be held at a local church this weekend. ...

Hockley Historic Community Hall and Church to hold third annual Christmas Concert

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter For those who are looking for a local festive way to celebrate Christmas and the holiday season, Hockley ...