Dufferin OPP lay close to 250 charges over Thanksgiving long weekend

October 15, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) laid nearly 250 traffic-related charges over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

Between Oct. 9 and 12, officers conducted several R.I.D.E. spot checks and traffic enforcement initiatives, laying a total of 245 traffic-related charges.

Enforcement efforts focused on the “Big Four” driving behaviours linked to serious injuries and fatalities: impaired driving, distracted driving, speeding, and lack of seatbelt use.

“These results highlight the continued importance of safe and responsible driving and the need for motorists to follow the rules of the road,” said Dufferin OPP.

From Oct. 9 to 12, Dufferin OPP laid 156 speeding charges, eight stunt/racing charges, four impaired driving charges, 11 seatbelt charges, one distracted driving charge and 65 other offences.

Dufferin OPP said it would like to thank the majority of road users who follow the law and help keep our roads safe.

“We also extend our appreciation to the dedicated officers who worked throughout the weekend to protect our communities,” said Dufferin OPP.

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