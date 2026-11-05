Dufferin County is hosting a regional forum to connect organizations with funding opportunities

November 5, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Dufferin County is partnering with the Western Ontario Wardens’ Caucus (WOWC) to host a regional forum aimed at helping local organizations access provincial funding opportunities.

The 2026 Fall Funders Forum will take place Thursday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to noon at Monora Park, bringing together local businesses, nonprofit organizations, municipalities and economic development groups with representatives from provincial ministries and funding organizations.

The in-person event is intended to give attendees a better understanding of available grant programs, eligibility requirements and application timelines, while providing opportunities to connect directly with potential funders.

Representatives from seven organizations and provincial ministries are expected to participate, including the Ministry of Rural Affairs; Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade; Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Gaming; Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Agribusiness; and Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development.

Community Futures and Ontario Small Business Advisory Centres will also be represented.

Throughout the forum, participants will have opportunities to learn about upcoming funding programs, understand application requirements and evaluation priorities, and ask questions directly to funding representatives.

The event is being organized in collaboration with the WOWC, a not-for-profit organization representing 15 upper- and single-tier municipalities across approximately 300 communities in Southwestern Ontario.

The caucus advocates on behalf of its member municipalities, working with other levels of government to address regional priorities and opportunities, particularly those affecting rural communities.

Registration is required to attend the forum. Interested participants can register through the link provided on Dufferin County’s website: dufferincounty.ca/news/dufferin-county-and-western-ontario-wardens-caucus-to-host-western-ontario-funders-forum

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