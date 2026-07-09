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Dufferin Child and Family Services urgently seeking foster families

July 9, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Dufferin Child and Family Services (DCAFS) is encouraging more local residents to consider becoming foster families, as the organization continues to seek safe, stable, and supportive homes for children and youth in need throughout the region.

In a statement published in its latest community newsletter, DCAFS said there is an urgent need for foster families from across Dufferin County and emphasized that people from all walks of life can make a meaningful difference.

“At DCAFS, we are urgently seeking families from the Dufferin region who are willing to open their hearts and homes to these vulnerable children,” the statement read. “Regardless of your background, there is a place for you in our mission to provide the hope, care, and support these children and youth deserve.”

The organization noted that while becoming a foster parent involves a thorough screening and training process, prospective families are supported at every step.

“Becoming a foster family involves various essential steps such as criminal record checks, home visits, training, and more, all of which are crucial in ensuring the safety and well-being of the children,” the statement continued. “But we are here to help and provide all needed support in every step of this rewarding journey.”

According to DCAFS, foster families play a critical role in helping children through difficult periods in their lives by providing stability, encouragement, and a caring home environment.

The organization stressed that every child has different experiences, strengths, interests, and needs, meaning there is no single type of family that is the right fit for every child.

Whether providing short-term care, emergency placement, or longer-term support, foster families can have a lasting impact on a child’s future.

DCAFS encourages anyone interested in learning more about fostering to reach out to the organization to discuss the application process and determine whether becoming a foster family is the right fit.

To learn more, go to dcafs.on.ca/services/child-welfare/foster-care-adoption


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