Dufferin–Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones appointed as Deputy Premier and Health Minister

June 30, 2022   ·   0 Comments

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones has been appointed as Ontario’s newest Health Minister.

Premier Doug Ford unveiled his 30-person cabinet last Friday (June 24) during his swearing-in ceremony at Queen’s Park as the 26th premier of the province. Jones is taking over the role of minister of health from Christine Elliott, who did not seek re-election.

Jones was also named deputy premier.

“We’re ready to unite behind a positive vision. Ready to unite behind a plan for the future of Ontario,” said Ford. “I truly believe, I feel it in the bottom of my heart, that this is the government that must represent everyone.”

Following her swearing-in Jones released a statement via Twitter:

“It is my true privilege to become Ontario’s Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. I am deeply grateful to Premier Ford for this honour and to Minister Elliott for seeing this portfolio so successfully through some of our province’s hardest day.”

“I look forward to continuing to build hospitals, grow our talented healthcare workforce, and improve access to world class health care across Ontario. Here’s to the next chapter.”

Jones will now be responsible for handling the largest ministry while the province continues to deal with two plus years of the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects it left on the health care system, including a shortage of registered nurses.

Jones, who is serving her fifth consecutive term at Queen’s Park, previously held the role of solicitor general.  



         


