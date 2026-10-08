Dirty Dawgs slow pitch team cements softball dynasty with seventh title in 11 years

October 8, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Chris Perrotte

In the Orangeville Slow Pitch League, the team known as the Dirty Dawgs are cementing their legacy as a dynasty.

The Dirty Dawgs won their second straight Slow Pitch A Division Championship, marking their seventh title in the last 11 years.

“Winning a championship at any level is always special, and to have accomplished it seven times over the last 11 years means a great deal to all of us,” said Sam Greene, who plays first base and pitcher for the Dirty Dawgs.

“For me, softball has always been about a balance between the social aspect of getting together with friends and that competitive drive we all share to win. We enjoy the friendships, the laughs, and the camaraderie, but once we step onto the field, we’re there to compete.”

Greene has been a part of the Dirty Dawgs’ success since joining the team in 2014. But this championship is a little more special to him than the others.

“This championship was certainly special, particularly because it was a repeat from last season. I believe we had come up short in the two years prior, so being able to get back on top and defend our title made the accomplishment that much sweeter,” said Greene.

“Every championship is rewarding. It represents the effort, commitment, and work everyone puts in throughout the season. At the end of the day, everybody likes to win, especially when you’ve invested so much time and energy into competing together.”

The Dirty Dawgs consist of approximately 15 players who work together like a well-oiled machine. This has been key to their overall success.

“Team chemistry is key. Zero drama, keeping it light, everyone accepting their role and believing in each other! Team beers are essential,” said Perry Levine, the Dirty Dawgs coach.

Prior to their back-to-back championships, the team hadn’t won one since 2022, so getting back into the winner’s circle and staying on top has been special.

Even more rewarding is the opportunity to play alongside the children who once watched them play. Now their kids are older and join them on the field to play the game they love together.

“There’s something pretty special about that father-and-son connection, sharing the same game and being part of the same team. It really puts into perspective how much time has passed and how softball has become part of our lives beyond just the competition. Those are the moments that make these championships even more meaningful,” said Greene.

To stay on top and win consistently takes more than just skill, he said.

“One thing I’ve learned from those experiences is that talent alone isn’t enough,” Greene explained. “You need positive energy, trust, chemistry, and a shared commitment. When all those things come together, you build something that can remain competitive year after year.”

With another baseball season over, the Dirty Dawgs are looking forward to next season to defend their title and three-peat.

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