Creating an inclusive Halloween experience for every child

October 8, 2026 · 0 Comments

Halloween is all about fun, but for some kids, the sights, sounds and communication demands that come with it can make the spooky season feel a little tricky.

With a few simple supports and flexibility, families and communities can help make Halloween a fun, inclusive, and welcoming experience for all children.

Community role in creating an inclusive Halloween

While families can prepare and bring supports, the community also plays an important role in creating an inclusive Halloween. Small changes can make it easier for children with different communication, sensory, motor, or dietary needs to participate.

Clear, well-lit pathways and easy-to-reach treat bowls can make it easier for children to approach homes. Giving out candy at the bottom of a stairwell, bringing the treat bowl closer to a child who has difficulty reaching the door, or keeping pathways free of obstacles can support children with motor differences.

Turning down loud music, limiting flashing or motion-activated decorations, and offering a quieter space can also help children who find some sensory experiences overwhelming. Offering non-food treats, such as stickers or small toys, can make Halloween more accessible for children with food allergies and other dietary needs.

We can also make Halloween more inclusive by accepting different ways of communicating. A child may not say “trick or treat,” make eye contact, or respond when spoken to. They may point to a treat, use an AAC device, hold out their bag, wave, or simply move on to the next house. These are all valid ways of participating.

There is no need to ask a child to “say the magic words” before giving them a treat. Giving children extra time and avoiding assumptions about what they can or should do allows them to participate in ways that work for them.

Communication supports

Visual and communication supports can make Halloween easier to understand and participate in. A “trick or treat” choice board, visual schedule, or picture system can help children understand what is happening and communicate throughout the evening.

Pre-teaching Halloween vocabulary such as “costume,” “candy,” “mask,” “scary,” and “treat” can also help. For children who use fill-in-the-blank sentences, simple starters like “My costume is ___,” “I feel ___,” or “I want a ___ treat” can support communication.

Children who communicate without spoken language can participate in many ways, including using a “trick or treat” button on an AAC device, pointing to a communication card or picture symbol, waving, or holding out their bag.

These are all meaningful ways to take part in the tradition. For more ideas, check out these free Halloween communication supports from Breezy Special Ed: https://www.breezyspecialed.com/2022/09/a-more-inclusive-halloween-supports-for.html

Making Halloween predictable

Knowing what to expect can also make Halloween easier to navigate.

A visual sequence can show the steps of walking to a house, knocking, saying or communicating “trick or treat,” receiving a treat, and moving on to the next house. Families can also practice these routines at home or with familiar people beforehand.

It can also help to talk about what might change from one house to the next, such as different decorations, sounds, or ways of handing out treats.

Supporting sensory needs

Halloween can also bring lots of sensory experiences, including flashing lights, loud sounds, motion-activated decorations, and unexpected surprises.

For some children, these are exciting; for others, they may feel overwhelming. Offering choices, such as “Would you like to walk past the haunted house or skip it?” can help children feel comfortable and in control.

Headphones, sunglasses, a fidget, or a comfort item may also help. Taking a break or heading home early is always an option.

Inclusion can also mean celebrating Halloween differently. Decorating at home, making crafts, baking, watching a favourite movie, handing out treats, or attending a quieter community event can all be meaningful ways to celebrate.

There is no single “right” way to enjoy Halloween!

If you want more help supporting your child’s communication and sensory needs or navigating new and challenging experiences, WonderTree clinicians are here to help!

Happy Halloween from all of us at WonderTree!

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