General News

County looks to recover costs over time for Edelbrock hub

July 23, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Written By JAMES MATTHEWS

Dufferin County will move toward construction of the Edelbrock Centre Health and Human Services Hub.

The county will cover the upfront capital costs with an eye toward cost recovery by way of tenant lease agreements.

The total anticipated renovation cost for the primary care space is about $2 million. Dufferin Area Family Health Team (DAFHT) has submitted a request to allocate up to $499,000 of its primary care funding toward leasehold improvements.

As approval from Ontario Health has not yet been confirmed, there remains a potential requirement for the county to fund the full renovation cost for this component.

Council previously endorsed the development of a Health and Human Services Hub at the Edelbrock Centre to improve access to integrated health, social, and human services. Work has advanced significantly, with partners confirmed, services beginning to locate onsite, and renovation planning underway.

The Hub model is intended to provide a coordinated front door to services, with expansion over time through hub, spoke, and mobile delivery.

Since March 2025, Council has endorsed the development of a Health and Human Services Hub at the Edelbrock Centre to improve access to integrated care and reduce barriers for residents. 

Subsequent updates confirmed the project has advanced from concept to coordinated implementation. A strong multi-partner structure, supported by a shared partnership vision has established clear alignment, accountability, and a unified approach to service delivery.

The Hub is designed as a one-stop integrated system, with future expansion through spoke locations to improve access across the county, according to a report to Council by Brenda Wagner, the county’s health and human services director.

This approach avoids duplication and future rework by aligning infrastructure and service planning upfront. It reduces disruption to services through coordinated implementation and phased occupancy, and it also improves coordination across interdependent systems, supporting more integrated and responsive care.

“Overall, the Hub is well-positioned to enhance service integration, improve client experience, and strengthen system efficiency,” Wagner said in her report. “The project has reached a stage where construction must proceed to maintain momentum and enable service delivery.”

A key challenge is that some partners do not have the ability to contribute upfront capital. Most notably, recent provincial funding for primary care is restricted to operations and staffing and cannot be used for capital costs.

“As a result, if the county does not fund the capital upfront, there is a significant risk of delays to both construction and service implementation,” she said.

Staff suggest a practical approach that enables construction to proceed immediately, ensures partners can locate and deliver services, and one that recovers costs over time through lease agreements.

This approach is already contemplated within the project, particularly for shared spaces where the county is initially funding costs with recovery through tenant agreements.

“Advancing the work as a single coordinated project will also reduce future disruption and avoid higher costs associated with phased retrofits,” said Wagner in her report. “Approving this approach will allow the county to move forward without delay, fully leverage partner and provincial investments, and establish a sustainable model for cost recovery.”


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Headwaters British Car Club re-creates old hill climb event from the 1950s

By Joshua Drakes The Headwaters British Car Club is steering a cherished local tradition into a new era with its recent hill climb re-enactment, held ...

Local advocacy group spreading the word about human trafficking in Dufferin County

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter CRY NoT, a grassroots anti-human trafficking committee based in Dufferin County, is working to confront a crime that ...

Orangeville council provides $300,000 loan to keep local theatre company

By JAMES MATTHEWS The long arm of the coronavirus has reached Theatre Orangeville. Orangeville’s council approved loans totalling $300,000 for the local private theatre company. ...

Town looks to add names to Alexandra Park cenotaph

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville will modify its Alexandra Park cenotaph to include the names of soldiers missing from the monument. Council approved $35,000 to be ...

Orangeville Legion to mark Royal Canadian Legion’s 100th anniversary

By Sam Odrowski The Orangeville Legion, Branch 233, will mark a historic milestone on Thursday, July 17, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian ...

Orangeville gains specialized electronics repair business offering hard-to-find technical services

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A tech service business has moved to the community, specializing in electronic repair and support. Coolshrimp Modz, a ...

Complete burn ban in effect across Dufferin County

Ban began July 15 as fire chiefs urge public to monitor air quality, limit outdoor activity By Sam Odrowski A complete burn ban is now ...

Avalon launches Tour Tuesdays to help families explore retirement living options

By Sam Odrowski For many families, retirement living is something they consider only after a major life change. Avalon Retirement Lodge in Orangeville is hoping ...

Theatre Orangeville’s Young Company set to premiere production of Into the Woods

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Theatre Orangeville’s Young Company is heading Into the Woods this summer, bringing fairy tales and their consequences to ...

Nashville Takeover bringing three-day songwriter experience to Orangeville

By Sam Odrowski The Nashville Takeover is coming to Orangeville this weekend, providing a three-day town-wide music experience bringing original songwriting, storytelling and intimate performances. ...