Council candidate Paul Hinsperger wants Orangeville to rethink how it spends tax dollars

October 8, 2026 · 0 Comments

With the upcoming municipal election on October 26, we invited each candidate to respond to the same three questions about their reason for running, priorities and vision for the municipality, qualifications, and contact information.

1. What made you want to run for municipal office?

With property taxes already one of the highest in the province, I’ve watched them continue to increase steadily year after year, without a proportional increase in the services and infrastructure improvements the residents receive in return.

I believe I can bring a rational, questioning voice to town leadership. A voice that asks whether there’s a more cost-effective approach before defaulting to “that’s how it’s always been done.”

Taxpayers deserve a council member who will push for solutions that are both fiscally responsible and genuinely agreeable to the people footing the bill.

2. What do you see as the biggest issues facing the municipality?

Several issues stand out to me:

• Development planning: Ensuring growth is managed thoughtfully. Holding development contractors accountable for missing contractual deadlines/milestones.

• Mix of Housing: Ensuring new housing developments take in to account all age groups proportionally. Not just housing geared to middle age.

• Transit reliability: Town buses not consistently running on schedule, which undermines confidence in the system.

• Traffic flow and parking: Particularly along Broadway and some of the side streets nearby.

• Communication from the town: Especially from Public Works, where residents often wondering why something is happing.

• Property taxes and fiscal management: Topping the list, not surprisingly, is the broader issue of ensuring the town practices sound, responsible fiscal management so that tax dollars are spent wisely and efficiently.

3. What makes you best suited for the role?

Having grown up in Orangeville and lived here for most of my adult life, I’ve witnessed firsthand the growing pains our small town faces as it balances growth with preserving its small-town character.

As a self-employed individual, I’ve developed the discipline and skills to manage and deliver results on tight budget constraints. This is a skill set I believe would be beneficial to municipal governance while preserving our small town feel.

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