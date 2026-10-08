Council candidate Lindsay Lupton seeks to strengthen Orangeville’s industrial tax base

October 8, 2026 · 0 Comments

With the upcoming municipal election on October 26, we invited each candidate to respond to the same three questions about their reason for running, priorities and vision for the municipality and qualifications.

1. What made you want to run for municipal office?

I have lived in Orangeville for more than 30 years, and I believe in being part of the change.

I have worked, raised my family, volunteered, and built my community connections in Orangeville. I have also lived with the decisions made by council over the years. The decisions we make today — and the decisions made 30 years ago — shape the Orangeville we live in now.

Orangeville has always valued its small-town charm. In the past, opportunities for substantial industry were turned down for a variety of reasons, in part to protect that character. Fast forward 30 years, and we are facing the consequences of those choices. Our infrastructure has been neglected for too long, our costs are increasing, and without a substantial industrial tax base, more of the burden falls on residential taxpayers.

Orangeville is at a crossroads.

I want to be part of the decision-making process that guides our community into the future — protecting what makes Orangeville special, while making the responsible decisions necessary to ensure it remains a strong, sustainable and affordable place to live.

2. What do you see as the biggest issues facing the municipality?

The biggest issues are taxes, infrastructure and growth.

A stronger and more balanced tax base

We need to find ways to reduce the pressure on residential taxpayers. I feel we can accomplish this by attracting industry and employment opportunities that can contribute to our tax base.

We also need to actively pursue partnerships and grants, identify efficiencies in how services are delivered, and look for innovative ways to share costs.

Infrastructure

As our population grows, we need to address our existing infrastructure while planning and paying for the new infrastructure that growth requires.

We cannot continue to defer necessary maintenance and then expect future generations of residents to carry the entire cost. We need long-term planning, responsible budgeting and creative partnerships to make sure infrastructure keeps pace with growth.

Orangeville as the business hub of Dufferin County

Orangeville is a business and service hub for Dufferin County. Residents from surrounding municipalities use our recreation facilities, library and other services. This places additional pressure on Orangeville taxpayers to fund facilities and services that benefit the broader community.

The communities that benefit from a service should contribute fairly to its ongoing maintenance and operating costs.

That approach could help us manage growth and invest in infrastructure without placing the entire financial burden on Orangeville residents.

3. What makes you best suited for the role?

I feel I am deeply connected to the community. I have volunteered with the Canadian Federation of University Women (CFUW), Girl Guides of Canada, Princess Margaret Public School Parent Council, and the Heritage Committee for 25 years.

I am also a dog mom who uses our local dog park.

Currently, I work at a big-box retailer in Orangeville. That experience has given me daily contact with people from every part of our community. I interact with residents of different ages, backgrounds and socioeconomic circumstances. This gives me a real understanding of the issues people are experiencing in our community.

Also, I bring 42 years of professional experience in recreation. I have spent my entire career working in small-town recreation facilities. I understand the realities of operating community facilities, managing budgets, maintaining infrastructure and delivering services in smaller municipalities.

Most importantly, I bring community connections backed by both my personal and professional life. I know Orangeville. I know its people. I understand the challenges facing small-town municipalities, and I understand the importance of making responsible decisions today that will shape our community for decades to come.

I am running because I believe Orangeville is at a crossroads—and I will help lead us forward.

My candidate email is Votelindsaylupton2026@gmail.com

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