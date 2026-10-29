Community encouraged to show support during Woman Abuse Prevention Month

October 29, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Family Transition Place (FTP) is looking to turn Dufferin County purple this November to show solidarity and raise awareness for Woman Abuse Prevention Month.

Residents, businesses, organizations and community leaders across Dufferin and Caledon are being asked to light homes and buildings purple as part of the Shine the Light on Woman Abuse initiative, created by the London Abused Women’s Centre.

The initiative was introduced locally last year, and looks to show visible support for survivors and start conversations.

Purple bulbs and Shine the Light polybag signs are available for purchase through FTP.

“Purple symbolizes courage, survival and honour in the movement to end violence against women. A purple outdoor light creates a visible show of awareness and solidarity for survivors of physical, emotional, psychological, sexual and financial abuse,” said FTP in a press release.

Running alongside Shine the Light is the province-wide Wrapped in Courage initiative, spearheaded by the Ontario Association of Interval and Transition Houses. FTP is taking part by encouraging the community to wear purple scarves through November, in solidarity with survivors of gender-based violence.

Locally, FTP will support proclamations and flag-raising ceremonies throughout the month

Nov. 25 marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, and FTP will be supporting proclamations and flag-raising ceremonies throughout the community.

For more information on how to purchase Wrapped in Courage scarves or Shine the Light signs and purple bulbs, visit familytransitionplace.ca or call 519-942-4122, ext. 243.

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