Caledon Town Hall Players excited to perform ‘Lunenburg’

February 5, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Constance Scrafield

In a recent interview with the director of Lunenburg, Jennifer Bartrum, a true fan of Norm Foster’s plays, said, “When I heard that the CHTP were looking for a director for Lunenburg, I was all over it.”

Lunenburg is the next show at Caledon Town Hall Players (CTHP), opening Saturday, Feb. 14.

Although Bartrum’s last time directing for this theatre company was a children’s Christmas pageant 17 years ago, she has kept her hand at directing productions for Orangeville Music Theatre and others. Bartrum was on stage as Jenny in the CTHP production of Jenny’s House of Joy. She also produced Kiss the Moon, Kiss the Sun. Bartrum talked a bit about her background in community theatre, saying she moved to Orangeville with her family and saw an audition call in the paper 20 years ago.

“I’ve been involved with every community theatre ever since then, community theatres all around the area,” she said.

Norm Foster’s plays are among her favourites.

“Lunenburg is a three-hander,” Bartrum said. “Keith Assoun plays the role of Charley. It’s his first time at CHTP. He has done some Second City. He lives in Guelph so, with all this snow we’ve had, we have been doing rehearsals over Zoom.”

In fact, Bartrum saw Assoun perform elsewhere and asked him to audition for this show.

Christine Ford plays Iris. She has been on stage with CTHP before.

For the first time here, Heidi Ross is driving up from Brampton for rehearsals. Ross is a music teacher in Brampton and part of Brampton Music Theatre.

“She is very experienced,” Bartrum commented.

In brief, Lunenburg’s story is about Iris, recently a widow, living in the US, who learns she has inherited a house in Canada, in Lunenburg. She and her friend Natalie decide to make the trip to see what it is she now owns.

“This is a perfect mix of mystery, comedy and romance,” Bartrum remarked.

Once they get to the house, they soon meet the neighbour, Charley, and the revelations that come out are chilling indeed, shocking stories of Iris’ late husband’s double life.

Bartrum added, “It has been amazing to see the show coming alive. I know the innuendos of Foster’s writing and can point to them; I give the cast directions how to deliver them. Keith travels from Guelph. He is a huge fan of Foster plays, and he really wanted to be in this show. It takes two hours (return) to come to rehearsals. That’s a lot of sacrifice to be part of it.”

Volunteers run community theatres entirely. For Bartrum, the attraction is performing, which she loves.

“All my life, I was a Majorette, did tap dance.”

Like many other parents, she put theatre aside while she raised a family, but she missed performing.

Finally, she brought “my kids with me. My daughter, who is 17, is assistant SM (stage manager) for this production. I don’t play golf, so this (is) my hobby,” was Bartrum’s comment, but she was quick to add. “It is a passion; I regret not getting involved in school with the theatre but would it be the same as a professional?”

Praising the fact that CTHP survived Covid, the company is still building its volunteer group and is looking for more people to come and enjoy the thrill of theatre.

There is a link on the website for volunteers.

It counts toward the 40 hours of high school volunteering required to graduate. There are lots of opportunities to get involved.

“You don’t have to get on stage,” she promised. “There are plenty of other jobs. What we really (need) is someone to help the company to maintain the theatre.”

Back to why audiences must rush to get tickets to see Lunenburg: “They’re going to have all the feels. Something about Norm – the way he can take you down to cry, and then all of a sudden you’re laughing again. The underscore of his lines is just so clever – every time there is a reason behind it. Everything’s perfect the way it is.”

For tickets and all the details about the show, go to: https://www.caledontownhallplayers.com/online-ticket-orders/ or by calling 519-927-5460. For information on CTHP’s dinner theatre, call 519-927-5460.

CTHP is looking for, especially, a building ground maintenance volunteer, noting that the town “does the big stuff.”

Readers Comments (0)