Butterfly Bereavement Project brings message of remembrance to the community

November 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A colourful display honouring loved ones who have died is bringing a message of connection and support to the Shelburne Public Library through the annual Butterfly Bereavement Project.

Organized by Bethell Hospice, the project features nearly 4,000 individually decorated butterflies created by residents throughout Dufferin County and Caledon. The installations recognize National Grief and Bereavement Day and National Children’s Grief Awareness Day, both observed in November.

The Shelburne Public Library became an official installation partner this year after previously hosting community workshops where participants created butterflies to be included in displays across the region.

CEO Shannon McGrady said the display has naturally encouraged conversations between families, friends, neighbours and strangers, with visitors sharing stories and memories of loved ones in a supportive space provided by the library.

“Libraries are safe spaces where people of all ages and backgrounds interact,” she said. “As librarians, we witness relationships develop every day through conversations that are sparked at programs, in the stacks over a shared love of reading, or while working side by side at our public computers.”

McGrady added, “In this environment, where everyone feels a sense of safety and belonging, it is easier to have more meaningful conversations, including those about grief and loss — something we all experience. The installations are striking and naturally spark conversation and moments of connection between families, friends, neighbours, and strangers. It has been lovely to witness the sharing of stories and memories of loved ones.“

The display has resonated with visitors, with over 250 coming to see the display since it opened on Nov. 11.

Bethell Hospice’s associate director of marketing and communications, Kelly Stronach, said the project began in 2022 with approximately 400 butterflies. Since then, it has grown considerably, with nearly 4,000 now included in the cumulative collection.

The butterfly was selected as a symbol of change, hope and transformation, while the translucent vellum material allows participants to express personal experiences through colour and words.

With the Shelburne Library already working alongside Bethell Hospice last year, a full partnership was soon to follow this year, as the library was already a vibrant community hub, well suited for a display like this one.

“The Shelburne library participated in hosting a grief workshop last year, where one of our grief counsellors from Bethell Hospice invited participants to share their grief stories as they personalized their butterflies,” Stronach said. “A workshop was held again this year, as well as a pick-up and drop-off station which allowed more time for people to learn about the project and participate. Bethell Hospice is relatively new to the Shelburne region and the library is a wonderful hub for community engagement and was therefore chosen as part of the outreach.”

“Participation in the project last year led to an inquiry of making the Shelburne Library an official partner to this project. CEO/head librarian, Shannon McGrady, eagerly welcomed the opportunity to share the project with the library team and the community that it serves.”

Stronach said the project aims to give people a meaningful way to express their grief, regardless of artistic ability, while reminding participants and visitors they are not alone.

This year’s installations can also be viewed at Headwaters Health Care Centre, Orangeville Public Library’s Mill Street location and Caledon Town Hall.

Bethell Hospice provides grief and bereavement support to individuals and families throughout Dufferin County and Caledon. Community organizations interested in hosting workshops or establishing butterfly-making stations can contact the hospice throughout the year.

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