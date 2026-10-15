Boo on Broadway takes over downtown core this weekend

October 15, 2026 · 0 Comments

Event to feature downtown trick-or-treating, Dufferin DJs’ dance party, Musical Munchkins performances, kids activities and family fun

Downtown Orangeville will soon become a Halloween extravaganza as Boo on Broadway and Beyond returns from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17.

“Families can enjoy a full morning of free, family-friendly activities, with costumes encouraged,” said Orangeville Business Improvement Association executive director, Alison Scheel.

Trick-or-treating will run from 10 a.m. to noon, or while candy lasts, and Broadway will be closed to traffic for the event.

This year’s activities include a visit from the Orangeville Fire Department’s brand-new ladder truck and a DJ dance party hosted by Orangeville-based Dufferin DJs. A pumpkin carve-off display, freaky face painting, glitter tattoos, a petting zoo, pony rides, and character visits are also planned for the day.

The final Orangeville Farmers’ Market of the season will also take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Boo on Broadway & Beyond is a great way for families to celebrate Halloween together and enjoy everything our downtown has to offer,” said Scheel. “We’re grateful to the local businesses who make this event possible.”

There’s a wide variety of activities being presented by various OBIA businesses during Boo on Broadway.

For those looking for a little friendly competition, The Lobby gaming lounge is presenting a costume contest and Spooky Pinball high-score challenge. Omni Law Group is inviting visitors to put their detective skills to the test with its “Who Stole the Halloween Candy?” mystery game.

Families with younger children will have plenty to explore. Bluebird Café and Nest Suites are hosting kids’ fortune telling, Halloween tattoos and a spooky family photo opportunity, while The Dojo’s haunted maze will return for another year. Maggiolly Art Supplies is offering a kids’ craft station, and Johanis Karate will host children’s activities.

Musical Munchkins will have kids’ performances planned on Broadway, and another musical adventure awaits with Boomwhacker music-making at Broadway Music.

There will be opportunities to get into the Halloween spirit with a fresh look, as Flaunt Salon offers colour-pop hair extensions and hair accessories.

Children in costume can also stop by Wicked Shortbread for a free cookie.

Fun and games are planned along Mill Street, presented by Brut Hockey and Youth Rise Recreation. Also on Mill Street, Teleport Orangeville is planning a haunted rollercoaster experience, and The River is presenting a Halloween display.

Beyond the Halloween-themed activities, More Than Just Baskets will host an outdoor sale, and Styling Essentials will have spooky fun in front of their store.

Visitors are encouraged to follow the Boo on Broadway & Beyond event page for updates.

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