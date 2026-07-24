General News

Baker takes technique to a whole new level on Parisian baking trip 

July 24, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Written By Kathryn Fraser 

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

While some may try to improve their skills by researching online, others go to the next level and travel to a different country. 

This is what 21-year-old Caledon local Stefano Galati has done to evolve his baking skills and bring new techniques to his baking process. 

What started as a hobby two years ago has now not only become a job for Galati but has also given him a possible glimpse of opportunities for the future. 

Galati currently works at Rock Garden Farms in Caledon and is the first ever baker that the store has had. 

Starting off by creating loaves at home to slowly making them in the store after a while, Galati decided that it was time to learn more. 

Traveling all the way to Paris, France, Galati attended classes at Ferrandi where he learned new techniques and even new pastries to try out.

“I was looking at going somewhere and learning more. It just happened to be a course that I found through research and saw other people do it,” said Galati. “It fit what I wanted to learn in the same timeline, and so I decided it would be a good experience and I’ll learn a lot.” 

The duration of his stay lasted about three-and-a-half months, and Galati spent most of his time learning in the kitchen. 

“It was a lot; we were in the kitchen every day. We’d go in and make all these different recipes, roughly two or three a day, and then the teacher would explain as we go, and we take notes, and it was very hands-on.” 

Galati was introduced to a hands-on experience in technique, creation, and the importance of ingredients. 

“We learned all the basics of baking bread and pastries, and we learned about how to make all these different kinds of bread from different regions of France, some international bread, then we also learned a little bit about why certain ingredients affect the dough” said Galati. 

Now that he is back from his journey, Galati is taking his experience and evolving his baking back home. 

“Techniques like the process of fermentation of the dough, knowing when the dough is ready for mixing and when the dough is ready after being mixed, and baguette shaping to get the best product I could, are areas that have increased since taking this class,” he said. 

Reflecting, Galati says he is appreciative of his journey and how it has impacted his baking and is now looking to the future for what future items he will be able to make. 

“I’m appreciative of the experience I have had. Being around others that are passionate about making bread it was nice for me to see, and I will continue to strengthen my skills and try new pastries and breads in the future.” 


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Rotary Club donates to Fiddle Park Commissary Kitchen with funds from recent golf tournament

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Shelburne Rotary Club donated $9,400 to the Fiddle Park Commissary Kitchen to help purchase a commercial ...

Headwaters British Car Club re-creates old hill climb event from the 1950s

By Joshua Drakes The Headwaters British Car Club is steering a cherished local tradition into a new era with its recent hill climb re-enactment, held ...

Local advocacy group spreading the word about human trafficking in Dufferin County

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter CRY NoT, a grassroots anti-human trafficking committee based in Dufferin County, is working to confront a crime that ...

Orangeville council provides $300,000 loan to keep local theatre company

By JAMES MATTHEWS The long arm of the coronavirus has reached Theatre Orangeville. Orangeville’s council approved loans totalling $300,000 for the local private theatre company. ...

Town looks to add names to Alexandra Park cenotaph

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville will modify its Alexandra Park cenotaph to include the names of soldiers missing from the monument. Council approved $35,000 to be ...

Orangeville Legion to mark Royal Canadian Legion’s 100th anniversary

By Sam Odrowski The Orangeville Legion, Branch 233, will mark a historic milestone on Thursday, July 17, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian ...

Orangeville gains specialized electronics repair business offering hard-to-find technical services

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A tech service business has moved to the community, specializing in electronic repair and support. Coolshrimp Modz, a ...

Complete burn ban in effect across Dufferin County

Ban began July 15 as fire chiefs urge public to monitor air quality, limit outdoor activity By Sam Odrowski A complete burn ban is now ...

Avalon launches Tour Tuesdays to help families explore retirement living options

By Sam Odrowski For many families, retirement living is something they consider only after a major life change. Avalon Retirement Lodge in Orangeville is hoping ...

Theatre Orangeville’s Young Company set to premiere production of Into the Woods

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Theatre Orangeville’s Young Company is heading Into the Woods this summer, bringing fairy tales and their consequences to ...