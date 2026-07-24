Baker takes technique to a whole new level on Parisian baking trip

July 24, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By Kathryn Fraser

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

While some may try to improve their skills by researching online, others go to the next level and travel to a different country.

This is what 21-year-old Caledon local Stefano Galati has done to evolve his baking skills and bring new techniques to his baking process.

What started as a hobby two years ago has now not only become a job for Galati but has also given him a possible glimpse of opportunities for the future.

Galati currently works at Rock Garden Farms in Caledon and is the first ever baker that the store has had.

Starting off by creating loaves at home to slowly making them in the store after a while, Galati decided that it was time to learn more.

Traveling all the way to Paris, France, Galati attended classes at Ferrandi where he learned new techniques and even new pastries to try out.

“I was looking at going somewhere and learning more. It just happened to be a course that I found through research and saw other people do it,” said Galati. “It fit what I wanted to learn in the same timeline, and so I decided it would be a good experience and I’ll learn a lot.”

The duration of his stay lasted about three-and-a-half months, and Galati spent most of his time learning in the kitchen.

“It was a lot; we were in the kitchen every day. We’d go in and make all these different recipes, roughly two or three a day, and then the teacher would explain as we go, and we take notes, and it was very hands-on.”

Galati was introduced to a hands-on experience in technique, creation, and the importance of ingredients.

“We learned all the basics of baking bread and pastries, and we learned about how to make all these different kinds of bread from different regions of France, some international bread, then we also learned a little bit about why certain ingredients affect the dough” said Galati.

Now that he is back from his journey, Galati is taking his experience and evolving his baking back home.

“Techniques like the process of fermentation of the dough, knowing when the dough is ready for mixing and when the dough is ready after being mixed, and baguette shaping to get the best product I could, are areas that have increased since taking this class,” he said.

Reflecting, Galati says he is appreciative of his journey and how it has impacted his baking and is now looking to the future for what future items he will be able to make.

“I’m appreciative of the experience I have had. Being around others that are passionate about making bread it was nice for me to see, and I will continue to strengthen my skills and try new pastries and breads in the future.”

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