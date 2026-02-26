Applications open for Dufferin County’s 2026 Community Grant Program

February 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Each year, the County of Dufferin provides funding to local organizations through its Community Grant Program.

And this year is no different. Applications are currently being accepted for Dufferin County’s 2026 Community Grant Program.

The program supports the county’s strategic goals relating to climate, environment, community, cultural enhancement, access to food, youth services, senior services, economic development, and diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

The Community Grant Program doled out $122,630 in 2025, across 24 organizations.

The grants are evaluated based on three funding categories.

The multi-year Groundwork Grant provides community organizations with a funding agreement to strengthen them and ensure that established programs of vital importance can continue.

“Organizations may request Groundwork funds for up to a three-year term. This is accomplished by allowing applicable overhead and administrative and/or capital expenses as needed to sustain an organization as eligible expenses,” reads a press release from the County of Dufferin.

“Applications for Groundwork funds must clearly demonstrate need and how the organization benefits residents of Dufferin and show how multi-year funding will address a funding challenge for the organization.”

The Bloom Grant focuses on programs or events that receive one-time funding for initiatives aligned with the Community Grant Program goals.

The Grassroots Grant is for unincorporated grassroots groups or newly incorporated not-for-profit organizations that require support for a new initiative. This stream provides up to $3,000 in one-time funding.

The county’s core values guide the Community Grant Program. They include collaboration, accountability, innovation, compassion and courage.

Dufferin County partners with Headwaters Communities in Action (HCIA) to administer the Community Grant Program. A grant team established by HCIA reviews applications and evaluates them against established criteria to ensure they align with the strategic priorities.

Applications must be submitted by March 23 and can be completed online by visiting tinyurl.com/DufferinGrants.

Grant recommendations will be made at a Dufferin County council meeting in May, following a review by the HCIA Assessment Committee.

Anyone with questions about the program can email action@headwaterscommunities.org to learn more.

Questions concerning the application form, notifications or payments can be emailed to info@dufferincounty.ca or call 519-941-2816 ext. 2500.

Additional information, grant writing and eligibility requirements can be found at dufferincounty.ca.

