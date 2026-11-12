Achill Choral Society to celebrate Canadian music at upcoming holiday concerts

November 12, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Achill Choral Society is preparing to welcome audiences to its annual holiday concert, with this year’s performances highlighting the contributions of Canadian musicians and composers.

Titled around a Canadian theme, the concert will feature a selection of seasonal favourites and other musical pieces, each with a connection to Canada’s musical landscape.

The performances are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28, at 3 p.m. at Knox Presbyterian Church in Alliston, followed by a second performance on Sunday, Nov. 29, at 3 p.m. at Westminster United Church in Orangeville.

The program will feature a variety of musical styles and genres, including selections from well-known Canadian artists.

Among the pieces are Stompin’ Tom Connors’ “The Hockey Song” and Gordon Lightfoot’s “Song for a Winter Night.”

Audiences will also hear selections from “Snow Angel,” a suite by Canadian composer Sarah Quartel, alongside an English folk song arranged by the choir’s artistic director and conductor, Emily Taub.

The concerts will mark Taub’s debut performance leading Achill Choral Society. Taub said the program reflects a personal interest in incorporating Canadian music into the repertoire and celebrating the country’s contributions to choral music.

“It’s important to shed light on the history of Canada’s choral landscape, as well as its exciting future,” Taub said. “The choral world recognizes Canada as a powerhouse. We produce some of the world’s most breathtaking choral music and host exceptional ensembles.”

The choir has spent four decades bringing seasonal music to local audiences, with its annual holiday concert becoming an opportunity to showcase a broad range of musical traditions while welcoming the Christmas season.

Organizers said this year’s Canadian theme offers an opportunity to recognize the country’s established choral history while highlighting the work of contemporary Canadian composers and performers.

Tickets are available at BookLore in Orangeville and Papermoon in Alliston, as well as online:

achill.ca

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