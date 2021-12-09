Letters to the Editor

Censorship

December 9, 2021   ·   0 Comments



At the November 22nd Orangeville Council meeting, I witnessed Sandy Brown, the so-called mayor of Orangeville, cut off in mid-stream a presentation to Council by a member of the Dufferin County community.

The presenter (Miss Graciela Mustapha) was in the middle of expressing the stance of numerous people in the community who are against the vaccine mandates and passports on the basis of the Canadian Bill of Rights.

This was apparently too much for the mayor (elected by people like Miss Mustapha), and, in a fit of pique, rudely cut her off, denying her the right to fully express her concerns to Council, simply because he was in disagreement with her stance.

This is appalling censorship and an abuse of power. He also did not ask for any comments from the councillors at the meeting, instead unilaterally declaring it time to move on to the next item on the agenda.

This is behaviour befitting a spoiled child, not an elected mayor. Mr. Brown needs to publicly apologize to Miss Mustapha or lose any legitimacy he might currently have as the Mayor of Orangeville.

Harry Posner

Caledon



         


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Family Transition Place honours victims of Montreal Massacre

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Representatives of Family Transition Place (FTP) joined with members of the local community on Monday (Dec. 6) to ...

Dufferin installs 24 electric vehicle chargers

By Sam Odrowski Electric Vehicle drivers across Dufferin County are in luck. The region’s electric charging network, called “Charge Up in Dufferin”, has massively expanded, ...

Local residents raise $16,000 for Lyme disease research

By Sam Odrowski  A local group of volunteers saw huge success with their fundraising effort last month, generating over $16,000 for Lyme disease research.  Janis ...

Assessment Centre reopens at Headwaters but systems remain offline

By Sam Odrowski Headwaters Health Care Centre declared its Code Grey (Loss of Essential Services) “All Clear” yesterday (Wednesday), with all of its systems now ...