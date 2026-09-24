Upcoming Orangeville and Area Job Fair looks to connects job seekers with local employers

September 24, 2026 · 0 Comments

The Town of Orangeville invites job seekers to explore local employment opportunities at the Orangeville and Area Job Fair on Thursday, Oct. 1.

Hosted by the town’s Economic Development and Culture Office, the annual event supports local hiring needs and connects job seekers with employers from across Dufferin County.

Participating businesses will recruit for current and future opportunities while showcasing the diverse career paths available close to home.

Employers representing public service, manufacturing, health care, social services, hospitality, engineering and other sectors will be on site. Job seekers can meet directly with hiring representatives, learn about available roles and make valuable connections with local businesses.

“Businesses located in Orangeville and Dufferin County offer a broad range of career opportunities for people at every stage of their working lives,” said Katrina Lemire, the town’s manager of economic development and culture. “The job fair gives residents a convenient opportunity to meet local employers and explore meaningful employment close to home.”

The Orangeville and Area Job Fair will take place on Oct. 1 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Best Western Plus Orangeville Inn & Suites (7 Buena Vista Drive, Orangeville).

Georgian College’s Centre for Career and Employment Services will also be available at the event to provide resources for job seekers and employers.

Job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally, bring copies of their resumes and be prepared to speak with employers about their experience, skills and career interests.

For more information and to view the current list of participating employers, visit Orangeville.ca/JobFair.

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