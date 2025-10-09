Shelburne Public Library welcomes new CEO Shannon McGrady

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A familiar face at the Orangeville Public Library is taking over as CEO of the Shelburne Public Library.

Shannon McGrady, who’s worked at the Orangeville Public Library for 12 years, is taking over the role as Shelburne Library CEO from Rose Dotten.

“I’m extremely excited and feel honoured to be able to take on this role, and lead the library into this next chapter. I’ve heard only incredible things about the team and how well loved the library and the staff are in the community. It really sounds like it’s the heart of the community. I think it’s a privilege to have the opportunity to lead it forward,” said McGrady.

Raised in the Dufferin County community, McGrady studied at York University, where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Children, Childhood, and Youth. She also received a Bachelor of Education.

McGrady joined the Orangeville Public Library in 2013, working on the library’s children’s programming. During this time, she was also studying to obtain a Master’s degree in Gender, Feminist, and Women’s Studies.

“I fell in love with the library land, and everything that libraries stand for. How they’re the cornerstones of community, and how they work to help develop everyone in the community. Everybody is welcome there,” recalled McGrady.

Over the next 12 years, McGrady would move from children’s programming to doing all ages programming for the library, and in 2019, she became the program and research coordinator, focusing on community outreach and community engagement.

In addition to working at the Orangeville Public Library, McGrady is an avid volunteer in the community, working with the local food bank and assisting veterans and service members. She was a key member in the construction of Bravery Park in Orangeville, which looks to honour Canadian soldiers and create awareness around serving soldiers.

She also serves as Chair of the Children and Youth Services Committee with the Ontario Library Association.

McGrady will be taking over as chief executive officer as her predecessor, Rose Dotten, retires after holding the position for 17 years.

“Definitely big shoes to fill, that’s for sure. Rose has left and incredible legacy at the Shelburne Library. She’s helped position the library the way it is, and it’s so well loved by the community. She’s developed a great team,” said McGrady.

Speaking with the Free Press, McGrady spoke about what she hopes to bring into the head role of the Shelburne library.

“Anytime someone new comes in, they bring lots of new ideas and I’m known for having lots of outside the box ideas. My first priority entering into the library is to find out what Rose’s vision and the team’s vision is and how I can help them carry that forward, while also seeing what new opportunities there are from an outside perspective.”

McGrady is a dutiful reader of non-fiction books, specifically memoirs and biographies, and also enjoys reading contemporary fiction.

Her first book recommendation for Shelburne readers to pick up is “My Friends” by Rederick Bachman, whom she considers one of her favourite writers.

“It’s a powerful tale of friendship and the power of art to transform our sense of self and our send of the world. It’s masterfully crafted,” said McGrady.

McGrady will officially take over as the new CEO of the Shelburne Public Library on Oct. 20.

