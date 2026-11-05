Remembrance Day ceremonies planned throughout Dufferin County

November 5, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Remembrance Day is a time to reflect and honour the sacrifices of those who paid the ultimate price protecting the country’s freedom.

Nov. 11 will be marked with ceremonies throughout Dufferin County to honour the great men and women who have served or are on active duty.

Shelburne service

An indoor Remembrance Day service begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Shelburne Legion before participants march to the cenotaph in front of town hall (203 Main Street East) for a ceremony, beginning at 11 a.m.

After the service, the Shelburne Legion is hosting a Remembrance Day Dinner at its branch (203 William Street, Shelburne). A meet-and-greet starts at 5:30 p.m., and a roast beef dinner is planned for 6 p.m. A vegetarian option is available upon request. The event is age of majority with a $25 cost of admission. Veterans eat free. Dress code is semi-formal attire.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

Mansfield service

The Mansfield Women’s Institute is commemorating the day with a remembrance service, beginning at 10:45 a.m. at the Mansfield Cenotaph (937016 Airport Road, Mansfield).

The Museum of Dufferin is hosting a post-service reception afterwards, beginning at 11:45 a.m. at the museum grounds (936029 Airport Road, Mansfield). Attendees can enjoy light refreshments and explore the museum’s remembrance display, featuring over 3,500 handmade poppies and a pop-up exhibit on Dufferin veterans.

All are welcome to attend.

Orangeville service

The Orangeville Legion’s members, veterans and related parties will form up at its location (7 John Street, Orangeville) for 10:30 a.m. and begin marching to the cenotaph in Alexandria Park at approximately 10:40 a.m. A Remembrance Day service will begin at 10:55 a.m., with two minutes of silence at 11 a.m., and wreath-laying. When the ceremony concludes, Legion members and affiliated groups will march back to the Orangeville Legion. It will be open to the public for a post-service reception.

At 2:30 p.m., a service will commence at Forest Lawn Cemetery, followed by a service at Greenwood Cemetery, honouring the fallen.

All are invited to attend.

Caledon East

A Remembrance Day ceremony will take place at the Caledon East cenotaph, located at town hall (6311 Old Church Road), starting at 10:50 a.m.

The public is welcome to attend.

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