Sports

Pickleball is coming to Amaranth: Courts to be installed on municipal office property

July 2, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Town of Amaranth has announced that its new pickleball court project is underway.

With the growing popularity of the sport, the idea of pickleball courts in Amaranth originated through the work of the 2023 IMP committee.

Pickleball is a paddle sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis. Played with a perforated plastic ball and paddles on a court with a net, the game can be played indoors and outdoors and is suitable for players of all ages and skill levels.

Once the idea of establishing pickleball courts in town was conceived, a site survey was conducted to determine the feasibility and a suitable location for a four-court setup on the Amaranth Township office property.

It was determined that the area south of the existing pavilion would be a suitable location that would cause minimal disruption to current grading and drainage. At the same time, other site elements could remain intact.

Site amenities at this location include the covered pavilion, outdoor washrooms, parking, and nearby power for lighting.

The property’s rural setting would mitigate any potential noise complaints.

IPM Legacy Fund donated money for a double court.

The cost for a quad-court (four courts on site) would be $257,000.

It has been noted that pickleball courts in other municipalities are very busy, and maintenance costs are minimal.

This project will create a vibrant space where residents and visitors of all ages can stay active, connect with friends, and enjoy one of Canada’s fastest-growing sports.

The Town is inviting local businesses, organizations, and community members to help bring the project to life through sponsorships and donations.

Sponsorship opportunities include court naming rights, corporate and community recognition signage, and customized sponsorship opportunities.

Once complete, the courts will promote healthy and active lifestyles and create a welcoming gathering place for all ages.

It will enhance recreation opportunities in the community and leave a lasting legacy for future generations.


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