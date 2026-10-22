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Orangeville Public Library welcomes author Allison Bothley on Oct. 23

October 22, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Public libraries are an important part of their communities, and the Orangeville Public Library is no exception. Libraries extend beyond reading and resources, providing shared access to unique tools and equipment, space to develop skills and programming for students, kids and adults.

The 2026 theme for Public Library Week (Oct. 18 to 24) is Loud for Libraries, encouraging communities to champion their local branches. It’s a great opportunity to rediscover your library, share about favourite services or introduce someone to something new.

“The Orangeville Public Library, like many libraries, has evolved into a space that provides something for all members of our community,” said Laura Warner, chief executive officer for the Orangeville Public Library. “The programs, resources and activities we offer are a part of connecting us all.”

As part of Public Library Week, the Orangeville Public Library welcomes writer Allison Bothley for the launch of her debut poetry chapbook, Practice for Drowning, on Oct. 23.

The evening will feature a reading from the collection and a conversation about Allison’s journey to publication, her writing practice and the role libraries have played in her creative life.

The program will conclude with Loud for Libraries, a community spoken-word session celebrating Ontario Public Library Week.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for cake, coffee, book sales and signing. Book sales and signing will also continue after the program.

To register for the event visit orangevillelibrary.ca.


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