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Orangeville Community Band celebrates 20th season with free concerts

August 27, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowskia

The Orangeville Community Band has been making music in the community for 20 years, even as president Rose Haskell says many residents still don’t realize the ensemble exists.

As the band begins its 20th season in September, it is marking the milestone by opening its concerts to the public at no charge throughout the anniversary year, while continuing its longstanding invitation to musicians of all ages and skill levels.

From beginners picking up an instrument for the first time to longtime players returning after decades away, the volunteer-run band has grown into an ensemble of roughly 40 to 75 musicians that performs throughout the community, including at the Blues and Jazz Festival, Remembrance and Thanksgiving events, schools and seniors’ residences.

“We take all comers,” said Haskell, who has been involved with the band for about 15 years and became president a year ago.

That philosophy has been central to the band since its beginnings in 2007, when music teacher John Wervers helped establish the group with about six other musicians two decades ago.

Today, the ensemble includes teenagers, older adults and musicians with varying levels of experience. Its instruments include brass, woodwinds and percussion, with members generally bringing their own instruments.

The band also offers a Beginner Band for people who want to learn an instrument, including adults and teenagers.

“If you have never played before, we’ve got the beginner band. That’s a wonderful way to start,” Haskell said.

“If you played it in high school and you haven’t played it in 30 years, we can help you,” she added.

Haskell said the group’s community focus extends beyond its concerts. The band performs at seniors’ residences, including Montgomery Village, and has played at the Shelburne Legion. It also visits schools in February and March to introduce students to live music at a time when Haskell worries school music programs are increasingly being reduced.

Music selections vary with each event, ranging from jazz and blues to musical numbers, movie and Disney-themed pieces and traditional seasonal music.

The spring concert this year will feature favourites from the band’s first 20 years.

“We just want it to be a fun year,” Haskell said.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, the band plans to make all of its concerts free this year, thanks in part to grants and community donations.

Haskell said the goal is both to celebrate the milestone and give back to the community that has supported the organization.

For Haskell, the band’s appeal is about more than playing an instrument. She joined after finding a euphonium, a brass instrument similar to a small tuba, and has since made lasting friendships through the group.

“It’s a way to relive our lost youth, right? From high school,” she said. “It’s a night out for the two of us that we can do together, and the friends that I have made in the band, it’s been awesome.”

She said the enjoyment is just as evident from the audience as it is among the musicians.

“One of the things that I love the best is when we’re at the Blues and Jazz Festival,” Haskell said. “You look over and you see people dancing, you know, and jiving to the jazz. They’re enjoying it. And we enjoy playing it.”

The band hopes its anniversary year will introduce more people to what it has been offering in Orangeville for two decades.

It is also inviting former members to return and celebrate the milestone with the group.

“We’re welcoming everybody,” Haskell said.

For prospective musicians, her message is simple.

“If you’re interested in playing an instrument, please come.”


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